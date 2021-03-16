Local Sports 3-16-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team has earned a bid to the 32-team Postseason WNIT. The Huskers will begin postseason play against Tennessee-Martin at the eight-team Memphis Regional on Friday at 11:00am. Nebraska will play either Colorado or Louisiana in Saturday’s second round. Other first round games in Memphis include Samford against Ole Miss and Illinois State against Tulane. This year’s tournament will start with eight teams at each of the four regional sites, Charlotte, Fort Worth, Memphis and Rockford, Illinois. The four regional champions will advance to the Memphis site for the semifinals and finals on March 26th and 28th. Creighton will also play in the WNIT. The Jays will play Bowling Green on Friday in the first round of the Rockford Regional. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm.

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed last night that Akol Arop, Ivan Ouedrago and Elijah Wood have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Arop spent two seasons in the Husker program, but missed the 2020-2021 season following knee surgery in November. Ouedraogo played in 22 games this season, including four starts. He averaged 3.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Wood saw action in 13 games this season and averaged less than one point and one rebound per game.

The Nebraska volleyball team is down one spot to number five in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 10-2 on the season. Wisconsin is ranked number one followed by Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Florida, Washington, Ohio State and Purdue. Penn State is 12th. Creighton checks in this week at number 24. The Jays are 8-2. Nebraska will play at Iowa tomorrow night. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the match on 1230AM and 104.1 FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Hastings College baseball team will play at Kansas Wesleyan tonight. The Broncos are 2-8 on the season. First pitch will be at 5:00pm.

The season is over for the Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team. The Lopers lost to Central Missouri 67-57 last night in the Central Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament in Warrensburg, Missouri. Brooke Carlson led the Lopers with 19 points. UNK finishes the season 23-4.

The Nebraska-Kearney football team began spring practice yesterday. The Lopers will work out the NCAA allotted 15 times between now and April 16th. Head coach Josh Lynn and his staff must replace 10 MIAA All Conference performers from a team that went 7-5 in 2019 and won the Mineral Bowl.

NFL> Former Huskers Maliek Collins and Cethan Carter are making a move in the NFL. Collins has signed a one year deal with the Houston Texans after playing one year with the Las Vegas Raiders. He began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. Carter has signed a three year deal with the Miami Dolphins after playing the last three years in Cincinnati.

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has reached an agreement with the Washington football team on a one year 10-million dfollar deal that could grow to 12-million dollars with incentives. Fitzpatrick would be the organizations 32nd starting quarterback since it won the Super Bowl after the 1991 season. He played last year with the Miami Dolphins.

Rob Gronkowski is coming back for another year with Tampa Bay. “Gronk” has agreed to a one year deal worth 10-million dollars with the Buccaneers. He had 45 receptions for 623 yards and 7 touchdowns for Tampa Bay last season. He spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

NCAA> Six referees have been sent home from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament’s controlled environment in Indianapolis due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing. One official tested positive on Monday and had interacted with five other officials. All six were sent home. Four of the refs have been replaced from a pool of reserves. Two won’t be replaced. The NCAA brought 60 officials to Indianapolis for the tournament.

Minnesota has fired men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino, who compiled a record of 54-96 in eight seasons with the Golden Gophers. Minnesota went 14-15 this year, dropping 11 of their last 14 games. They were 0-10 on the road, one of only three major conference teams in the country without a road win.

Steve Prohm is out as the head men’s basketball coach at Iowa State. Prohm just finished his sixth season in Ames. The Cyclones were 2-22 this year, going winless in the Big 12 and losing 18 games in a row to end the season.