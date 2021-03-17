Local Sports 3-17-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team finally got some good new yesterday. Six-foot guard Kobe Webster has announced that he’ll return to Nebraska for the 2021-2022 season for a free year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the COVID pandemic. Webster played in all 26 games for the Huskers last season and averaged 8.1 points per game. He ranked second on the team with 46 made three-pointers. Webster is a graduate transfer, who started all three of his seasons at Western Illinois. Three other players announced this week that they were leaving the Nebraska program to enter the transfer portal.

The 5th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play its only home and home series of the season against the Iowa Hawkeyes this week. The Huskers will play at Iowa tonight, before facing the Hawkeyes on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska is 10-2 on the season after splitting two matches with Ohio State over the weekend. Iowa is 2-10. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Hastings College baseball team could manage only three hits last night and dropped a 3-0 decision to Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas. The Coyotes scored their three runs on a bases loaded walk, a run via a Bronco error and an RBI triple. Hastings is now 2-9 on the season and will host Jamestown in a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1:00pm. KHAS Radio broadcast the game beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45pm.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team lost to 2nd ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-0 yesterday at Lloyd Wilson Field. The Broncos are now 8-3-1 and will play host to Baker University on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 5:00pm.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat Doane 6-0 last night. The Broncos are now 11-4 and will play at Mid American Nazarene on Saturday. Game time will be at 1:00pm.

NCAA> The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will get underway tomorrow with the four play-in games. Texas Southern will play Mount St. Mary’s, Drake will take on Wichita State, Appalachian State will face Norfolk State and UCLA will battle Michigan State. The first round of the tournament is set for Saturday. Creighton will play UC-Santa Barbara. Tip-off will be at 2:30pm.

NFL> Quarterback Andy Dalton has agreed to a one year, ten million dollar deal with the Chicago Bears. Dalton played for Dallas last year after a nine year run with the Cincinnati Bengals. In nine starts for the Cowboys, he threw for 21-hundred 70 yards with 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.