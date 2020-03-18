Local Sports 3-18-2020

The USHL announced Wednesday its decision to cancel the rest of the 2019-20 season. The unanimous decision was made by the USHL Board of Directors. League officials had initially postponed play on March 12th. According to a statement released by the the league and USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity, the move is in the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans. The USHL will announce the 2019-20 season awards in the coming weeks.

Jervay Green has entered the transfer portal and is unlikely to return to the Nebraska men’s basketball program. Green played one season for the Huskers and averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He previously spent two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College where he averaged 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Green will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Some former Nebraska football players are on the move in the National Football League. Andy Janovich has been traded from Denver to Cleveland. Janovich had just 13 carries for 51 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos, but was a valuable blocker in Denver’s running game. He also was a solid player on special teams. Janovich became expendable because the Broncos new offense will no longer utilize the fullback.

Alex Lewis has signed a three year 18.6 million dollar contract with the New York Jets. The Jets landed Lewis last August in a trade with the Ravens, who had originally signed Lewis as a fourth round draft pick. Lewis has started 30 games at guard over four seasons with the Ravens and the Jets.

Maliek Collins has signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys, starting 55 games and finished last season with four sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.

After spending the last 20 years at New England, quarterback Tom Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.

On the same day the Carolina Panthers gave Cam Newton permission to seek a trade that he says he didn’t ask for, the team agreed to give free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater a three year 63 million dollar deal. Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter last season for New Orleans after Drew Brees went down with an injury.

Meanwhile, Brees has agreed to a two year deal to remain with the Saints. It’s worth approximately 50 million dollars.

Tight end Jason Witten has signed a one year deal with the Raiders worth up to 4.75 million dollars. Witten retired after the 2017 season for a brief and ill fated stint as the Monday night Football color commentator for ESPN. After sitting out 2018, he returned to the Cowboys last season and caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

After 16 seasons with the Chargers, quarterback Phillip Rivers is taking his talents to Indianapolis after agreeing to a one year deal with the Colts. It’s valued at 25 million dollars. Rivers threw for 59-thousand 271 yards for the Chargers with 397 touchdowns.

Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the coronavirus. One of the players is all star Kevin Durrant. The other three players were not identified. The Nets have not played the Utah Jazz or the Detroits Pistons, the two other NBA teams with players who have tested positive since late February.