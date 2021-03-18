Local Sports 3-18-2021

The 5th ranked Nebraska volleyball team posted its eighth sweep in 13 matches this season with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-11 win over Iowa last night in Iowa City. The Huskers hit a season high .355 to improve to 11-2 on the season. The Huskers had 49 kills and 13 errors in the match. Lexi Sun led the way with 13 kills and 12 digs. Madi Kubik had 10 kills. The same two teams will meet again on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. First serve will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

A backup setter for the Nebraska volleyball team has left the program and plans to resume her college career elsewhere. Nicole Drewnick opted out of the 2021 season in January because of COVID concerns and has not been with the team since. Drewnick graduated from high school a year early to be the Huskers back-up setter in 2019. She finished that season with two ace serves and 10 assists.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play Tennessee-Martin tomorrow in the first round of the WNIT in Memphis. The Huskers are 12-12 on the season. The Skyhawks won the programs seventh Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship this year with a 17-2 mark. They are 20-5 overall. Tennessee-Martin led the conference in scoring defense, giving up only 56 points per game. They also led the league in three point percentage and field goal percentage. Tip-off for the game will be at 11:00am. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 10:45am. Creighton will play Bowling Green tomorrow in the first round of the WNIT in the Rockford Regional. Tip-off for that game is set for 2:00pm.

Hastings High will play Norris today in the first game of the 2021 high school baseball season. The Tigers finished as the Class B runners-up in 2019 with a 21-8 record. Last year’s season was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic. First pitch will be at 4:30pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1 FM beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm. Lincoln Southeast will play at Kearney on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460AM/92.1FM. Both games can also be heard at platteriverpreps.com.

Adams Central will play Omaha South on Saturday at the Smith Complex in their first game of the season and their first in the program’s history.

The University of Jamestown will play Faulkner University today in the NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship, Round of 16 in Kansas City. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm.

NCAA TOURNEY> The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will get underway today with the four play-in games. Texas Southern will play Mount St. Mary’s, Drake will take on Wichita State, Appalachian State will face Norfolk State and UCLA will battle Michigan State. Creighton will play on Saturday against UC-Santa Barbara. Tip-off will be at 2:30pm.

NFL> Two civil lawsuits have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging inappropriate conduct during massages, on two separate occasions by two separate plaintiffs. The incidents allegedly occurred in March of 2020 and August of 2020.

Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel has agreed to a three year, 34.5 million dollar deal with the Washington football team. Samuel had a career best 77 catches for 851 yards and 41 rushes for 200 yards for the Panthers last season.