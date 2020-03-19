Local Sports 3-19-2020

The final AP College basketball poll of the season comes almost a month before anyone wanted to see it. The NCAA Tournament has been canceled because of the coronavirus. Kansas is ranked number one. The Jayhawks were 28-3 this year. Gonzaga was second followed by Dayton, Florida State and Baylor. Rounding out the top ten were San Diego State, Creighton, Kentucky, Michigan State and Villanova.

South Carolina finishes number one in the women’s poll for the first time in the school’s history. The Gamecocks were 32-1 this season. Oregon was second in the final poll of the season followed by Baylor, Maryland and UConn. Rounding out the top ten were Louisville, Stanford, North Carolina State, Mississippi State and UCLA.

Former Nebraska defensive back Tony Butler has found a new home. Butler announced on Twitter that he will be finishing his collegiate career at Kent State. He will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Golden Flashes. As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately available to participate in the 2020 season. Butler made the decision to transfer from Nebraska following the 2019 season after playing in just four games. He recorded one tackle during the Huskers 5-7 campaign.

The USHL has announced its decision to cancel the rest of the 2019-2020 season after initial postponement on March 12th. The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind.

JOIN THE PACK> The ACC became the latest NCAA conference to cancel athletic activities through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Other conferences, including the American Athletic Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac 12, have made similar announcements over the past several days.

NFL> Jacksonville is trading quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth round draft choice. Foles parlayed a Super Bowl run with the Philadelphia Eagles into a lucrative contract offer in Jacksonville last offseason. After suffering an injury early in the season, he essentially lost his starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew.

Longtime Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Junior has agreed to a deal to join the Los Angeles Chargers. The two year deal is worth 20.5 million dollars. Harris has played at least 15 games in eight of his nine seasons for the Broncos, and Denver was ranked among the league’s top five in pass defense in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

BB> Wyoming is hiring Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder as its next head coach. Linder has been the head coach at Northern Colorado for four seasons, winning at least 20 games in each of the last three. Prior to becoming the head coach at Northern Colorado, Linder was an assistant coach at Boise State for six seasons. Linder replaces Allen Edwards, who was fired earlier this month after four seasons at Wyoming.