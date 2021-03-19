Local Sports 3-19-2021

Veteran coach Bobby Lutz is leaving his role as a special assistant to Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg to pursue coaching opportunities. Lutz has served as the special assistant since Hoiberg took over in Lincoln, helping with game planning, non conference scheduling and assisting Hoiberg and the Husker staff with day to day operations. Lutz has won nearly 400 games as a collegiate head coach and helped his programs reach postseason play 22 times as either a head coach or assistant coach.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will battle Tennessee-Martin today in the first round of the WNIT in Memphis. The Huskers are 12-12 on the season. The Skyhawks are 20-5. Tip-off will be at 11:00am. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 10:45pm.

The Nebraska baseball team has a weekend series with Iowa in Iowa City. The Huskers split a pair of games from the Hawkeyes last weekend in Minneapolis. Today’s game gets underway at 4:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 3:30pm this afternoon on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1 FM . Saturday’s game will be at 2:00pm on The Breeze 94.5. Sunday’s game is at 1:00pm also on The Breeze 94.5.

The Nebraska volleyball team will finish a home and home series with Iowa tomorrow night in Iowa City. The Huskers swept the Hawkeyes on Wednesday in Lincoln. First serve will be at 6:00pm. We’ll have the match on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

The Hastings College baseball team will open the conference season this weekend with four games against Jamestown. The Broncos are 2-9 on the season. The Jimmies are 12-7. Tomorrow’s doubleheader gets underway at 1:00pm, pre-game show begins at 12:45pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Sunday’s twin bill gets underway at noon.

At the NAIA men’s Basketball National Championship in Kansas City yesterday, the University of Jamestown beat Faulkner University 88-83 in the round of 16. Today, Morningside will play Southwestern Assemblies of God University At the women’s tournament in Sioux City, Concordia will play Marian University and Morningside will take on the University of St. Francis.

The Hastings High baseball team scored six runs in the first inning and held on to beat Norris 8-6 in their season opener last night at Duncan Field. It was the first game in 672 days for the Tigers, after last season was cancelled because of the pandemic. Brayden Mackey was the winning pitcher. He threw the first three innings and gave up four runs and two hits. Mackey struck out three and walked two. Luke Brooks had two hits. Hastings will play at Lincoln Northstar on Saturday.

Braden Kalvelage has signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Northwestern this fall. Kalvelage has played two years for the Hastings High baseball team. He hit .446 as a sophomore, accumulating 29 hits, four doubles and nine stolen bases. Anthony Sabatka of Hastings St. Cecilia has committed to play football next year for Nebraska-Kearney.

In girl’s soccer last night, Hastings High beat Holdrege 3-0. On the boy’s side, Kearney beat Lincoln Pius 2-1 and Kearney Catholic shut out York 1-0.

The Tri City Storm defeated Waterloo 5-3 last night at the Viaero Center. The Storm will host Sioux Falls tonight. Face off will be at 7:05pm.

NCAA BASKETBALL> In the play-in games of NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament last night, UCLA got by Michigan State 86-80. Drake edged Wichita State 53-52. That’s the first win in the NCAA Tournament for the Bulldogs since 1971. In the other games, Texas Southern knocked off Mount St. Mary’s 60-52 and Norfolk State got by Appalachian State 54-53. The tournament gets started with first round play today in Indianapolis. We’ll have coverage on ESPN Tri-Cities beginning at noon.