Local Sports 3-2-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Northwestern 81-76 in overtime yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It’s the 14th straight loss for the Huskers. Free throw shooting was a critical factor in the loss, as Nebraska went just 8 of 30 from the line. The Huskers were just 3 of 16 from the charity stripe after halftime. Northwestern was 15 of 20. Haanif Cheatham had a team high 20 points for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 7-22 on the season, 2-16 in the conference. They’ll play at Michigan on Thursday.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play Michigan on Thursday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The Huskers are 17-12 on the season, 7-11 in the league. The Wolverines are 19-10, 10-8 in the conference. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska baseball team went 1-2 at Arizona State over the weekend. The Huskers are now 2-7 on the season and will play their home opener against Columbia on Friday. First pitch will be at 1:35pm. The Nebraska softball team went 2-2 in the Mizzou Tournament over the weekend. The Huskers are now 8-10 on the season and will play in the Arizona State Invitational this weekend.

The season is over for the Hastings College men’s basketball team. The Broncos fell to Concordia 71-61 on Saturday in the semifinals of the GPAC Tournament. Bart Hiscock led the Broncos with 22 points. Mason Hiemstra had 16. Hastings finishes the season 16-16. Concordia will play Dakota Wesleyan in the championship game tomorrow night. The Tigers beat Mount Marty 86-62.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play Concordia in the GPAC Tournament Championship tomorrow night in Seward. The Broncos beat Morningside 65-44 on Saturday while the Bulldogs knocked off Dordt 84-79. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The Hastings College softball team went 1-3 against Friends University and Bethany College over the weekend. The Broncos are now 4-6 and will play in the Friends Tournament this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team lost to Central Oklahoma 68-64 on Saturday. The Lopers are now 16-12 and will play Pittsburgh State on Wednesday in the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City. The UNK women lost to Central Oklahoma 69-61. The Lopers are now 25-5 and will play Missouri Western State in the MIAA Tournament on Friday in Kansas City.

The Hastings High boys basketball team is heading to the state tournament for the first time since 2004 after beating Crete 38-26 on Saturday in the B2 District Championship. The other winners included Omaha Skutt, Wahoo, Scottsbluff, Alliance, Mount Michael, Omaha Roncalli and Norris.

More district championship games will be played tonight. Sutton will play Oakland Craig in the C2-3 District Final at Columbus. The Mustangs are 22-2. The Knights are 18-7. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on “The Breeze,’ KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

In some other games, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Ainsworth in O’Neill, Doniphan/Trumbull will play Bridgeport in Maxwell and Humphrey St. Francis will battle Giltner at Cross County,

At the NSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships over the weekend, Omaha Marion won the state championship on the girls side. Omaha Creighton Prep took the title for the boys.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball yesterday. St. Johns blasted 10th ranked Creighton 91-71, 11th ranked Louisville beat Virginia Tech 68-52, 19th ranked Michigan lost to number 23 Ohio State 77-63, number 21 Colorado lost to Stanford 72-64 and 25th ranked Houston beat Cincinnati 68-55.