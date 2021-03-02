Local Sports 3-2-2021

Creighton has dropped one spot to number 14 in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 17-6 on the season after Saturday’s 77-69 loss to Xavier. Gonzaga is still ranked number one, Michigan is now second followed by Baylor, Illinois and Iowa. Rounding out the top ten are West Virginia, Ohio State, Alabama, Houston and Villanova. Purdue is 23rd and Wisconsin is 25th.

UConn leads the women’s poll. Texas A & M is second followed by North Carolina State, Stanford and Louisville.

Behind a career high 25 points from Lat Mayen, Nebraska put together its most complete effort of the season in a 72-51 win over Rutgers last night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mayen scorched the nets, hitting 9 of 11 from the field, including 5 of 7 from three point range, as Nebraska led wire to wire. He had 20 of his points in the first half, as the Huskers raced out to a 43-25 halftime lead. Mayen was one of three Huskers in double figures, as Derrick Walker posted a career high 14 points and six rebounds while Trey McGowens added 12 points and five assists. Nebraska limited Rutgers to just 39 percent shooting, including 3 of 23 from long range and out rebounded the Scarlet Knights 38-28. Nebraska is now 7-17 on the season, 3-14 in the conference. They’ll play at Iowa on Thursday. Tip-off will be at 8:00pm. We’ll have the game on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 7:00pm.

Nebraska played the game without leading scorer Teddy Allen, who quit the team earlier in the day. Allen played in 22 games for the Huskers this season, averaging 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He had 20 or more points eight times, including a career high 41 point performance against Penn State on February 23rd.

The Adams Central boys basketball team is heading back to the state tournament for the third year in a row after their 56-38 win over Ashland Greenwood last night in the C1-3 District final at Centennial High School. The Bluejays were within five points with four minutes to play in the third quarter, before the Patriots went on an 11-3 to close out the period. Paul Fago led the way with 18 points, Cam Foster had 16 and Tyler Slechta had 12. Adams Central is now 24-2 and will play in the state tournament next week.

In some other district finals, Burwell got by Kenesaw 44-40, Freeman beat Sutton 45-29, Grand Island Central Catholic blasted Twin River 75-43, Kearney Catholic ran past Central City 67-36 and St. Paul beat Logan View-Scriber-Snyder 52-44.

The girls state tournament gets underway today with first round games in Classes A and B. In Class A, Lincoln Pius will play Millard North at 1:30pm this afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena followed by Lincoln Southwest against Omaha Central at 4:00pm. Then at 6:15pm, Millard South will play Lincoln East followed by Fremont against North Platte. The day will start with two first round games in Class B as Norris will play Bennington at 9:00am this morning followed by Omaha Skutt and York at 11:15am. Hastings St. Cecilia, Grand Island Central Catholic, Wood River and Pleasanton will all begin play on Wednesday.

The finals in the GPAC Post Season Basketball Tournaments will take place tonight. On the women’s side, Concordia will play at Morningside. On the men’s side, its Mount Marty at Northwestern.

NFL> Free agent pass rusher J.J. Watt has agreed to a two year contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Terms were not disclosed, but a source indicates the deal is worth 31 million dollars with 23 million guaranteed. Watt was released by the Houston Texans after 10 years with the franchise. He finished last season with five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. However Watt has been plagued by injuries recently, having played 16 games in a season only twice since 2015.

NIT> The National Invitation Tournament is downsizing and moving its annual event to Dallas Fort Worth. The NIT will feature 16 teams instead of 32. In previous years, the tournament held games at campus sites until the semifinals and championship game, which were held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

HOFFMAN> Andy Hoffman, the father of brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman died Monday at his home in Atkinson. He was 42. Hoffman founded the Team Jack Foundation and raised more than eight million dollars to fight pediatric brain cancer, only to succumb to brain cancer himself.