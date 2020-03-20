Local Sports 3-20-2020

Shandra Farmer and Gabby Grasso of Hastings College have been named NAIA All Americans. Famer was named to the first team after guiding the Broncos to a 30-3 record this year and a #1 seed in the NAIA Division II National Tournament. Farmer averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Grasso was honorable mention after averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. She also blocked 58 shots. Taylah Simmons of Southeastern Florida was named the National Player of the Year. Philly Lammers of Concordia and Kynedi Cheeseman of Dakota Wesleyan were also named to the first team.

Tyler Borchers of Morningside and Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan were named NAIA First Team All Americans. Borchers averaged 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Mustangs this year. Hoglund averaged 23.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

Live horse racing is returning to Fonner Park in Grand Island next week without fans on a trial basis. Races will be run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday the next two weeks. With very limited betting at Fonner, the races will depend on money generated from fans wagering around the country. First race post time each day will be at 3:30pm. Fans can monitor the races through the free on-line steaming portal at fonnerpark.com.

NBA> The number of known coronavirus cases within the NBA has doubled to 14. Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics tested positive for the virus in addition to two players for the Los Angeles Lakers. The Philadelphia 76ers said three members of their organization tested positive and the Denver Nuggets said someone within their franchise tested positive as well. The 76ers and Nuggets did not say if the affected people were players, coaches or other staff.

NFL> The head coach of the New Orleans Saints has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Sean Payton is the first person in the NFL known to have contracted the virus.

The Denver Broncos appear to be moving forward with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback for next season after releasing Joe Flacco. The Broncos have informed Flacco that they will waived him with a failed physical designation. Flacco threw for 18-hundred 22 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions in his only season with the Broncos. He spent the previous 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Los Angeles Rams have released running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Mathews. Gurley has scored 70 touchdowns in his first five NFL seasons, which is tied with Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice for fourth among all players after five seasons. Mathews joined the Rams last season after a 10 year stint with the Green Bay Packers.