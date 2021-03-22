Local Sports 3-22-2021

After dropping the series opener on Friday, the Nebraska baseball team responded with two straight wins, including a 13-8 victory on Sunday to take a series from Iowa in Iowa City. Nebraska’s offense woke up after being shutout 3-0 in the series opener, as the Huskers responded with 23 runs over the final two games. Max Anderson had 5 RBIs in the game yesterday. Nebraska is now 7-4 on the season and will play their home opener against Minnesota on Friday. First pitch will be at 2:00pm.

The Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The scores were 25-14, 25-20, 25-13. Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun had 12 kills apiece for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 12-2 and will play at Michigan on Thursday. First serve will be at 7:00pm.

The season is over for the Nebraska women’s basketball team. The Huskers dropped a 75-71 decision to Colorado on Saturday in the second round of the NIT Tournament in Memphis. Sam Haiby had 20 points for the Huskers. Nebraska ends the season 13-13.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team lost to Northwestern 4-0 yesterday. The Huskers are now 1-4-2 and will host Rutgers on Thursday.

On the final day of the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis, Mikey Labriola led the Huskers with a third place finish in the 174-pound bracket. Chad Red Junior followed that with a sixth place finish at 141 pounds. Both wrestlers earned All-America Honors and finished with career high results in the national tournament.

The Hastings College baseball team pounded out 24 hits and scored 15 runs in beating Jamestown 5-2 and 10-5 yesterday at Duncan Field. Camden Brichacek was 6-of-9 from the plate with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored in the doubleheader. And you can add Tino Zach’s name to the short list of players to hit a home run at Duncan Field. Zach homered in the sixth inning of the second game to give Hastings a 9-3 lead. Hastings is now 5-10 on the season, 3-1 in the conference. They’ll play a non conference doubleheader against Graceland on Wednesday. First pitch will be at 1:00pm.

The Hastings College volleyball team beat McPherson College 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23 on Saturday. Sydney Mullin and Emily Krolikowski had nine kills apiece. Hastings is now 9-9 on the season and will play Northwestern in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Tournament on April 3rd in Orange City. First serve will be at 7:00pm.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Baker University 3-0 on Saturday. The Broncos are now 9-3-1 and will play at Sterling College on April 3rd.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team lost to Mid America Nazarene 4-2 on Saturday. The Broncos are now 11-5 and will play at Bellevue University on Saturday.

The Hastings College softball team has been picked by the leagues coaches to finish 11th this year in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside is the preseason favorite followed by Concordia, Jamestown, Midland and Northwestern. Rounding out the poll are Mount Marty, Dordt, Doane, Briar Cliff, the College of St. Mary’s, Hastings and Dakota Wesleyan.

The Tri-City Storm swept a two game series with Sioux Falls over the weekend, winning 4-3 on Friday and 7-4 on Saturday. The Storm will host Omaha on Friday.

Morningside will play Thomas Moore College of Kentucky tonight in the semifinals of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship in Sioux City. The Mustangs beat Concordia 83-67 in the quarterfinals on Saturday. In the men’s tournament in Kansas City, Shawnee State of Ohio beat Jamestown 76-65 in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Shawnee State will play St. Francis of Indiana in the semifinals tonight.

NCAA TOURNEY> Creighton will play Ohio tonight in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. The Jays got by UC-Santa Barbara 63-62 on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 5:10pm. All March Madness games will be heard today on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550AM and 92.1/92.7FM.

In the tournament yesterday, Loyola-Chicago upset top seeded Illinois 71-58, Baylor beat Wisconsin 76-63, Syracuse upset West Virginia 75-72, Alabama edged Texas Tech 68-66, Houston got by Rutgers 63-60, Oral Roberts upset Florida 81-78, Villanova beat North Texas 84-61 and Oregon State surprised Oklahoma State 80-70.

NASCAR> Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR race yesterday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Kyle Larson was second followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.