Local Sports 3-23-2020

Former Husker wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty is having second thoughts. McQuitty has entered the transfer portal after announcing a few weeks ago that he was giving up football for medical reasons. McQuitty caught two passes for 14 yards in three games last season. In high school, McQuitty had 147 receptions for 26-hundred 49 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Junior guard Dachon Burke is moving on from Nebraska. Burke has entered his name in the transfer portal after spending two years as a Husker. He sat out the 2018 season after transferring from Robert Morris. Burke appeared in 29 games this year, started 27 and averaged 12.2 points per game. He was suspended at the end of the season for missing curfew before the regular season finale with Minnesota and did not play in the Big Ten Tournament. Burke is the second player to transfer out of Nebraska following the Huskers 7-25 season. Jervay Green’s name was entered in the transfer portal last week as well. Cam Mack has declared for the NBA draft and is unlikely to return.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end and former Husker Randy Gregory has officially filed for reinstatement to the NFL after being suspended indefinitely in February of 2019. Under the league’s substance abuse policy, the NFL has to make a decision on Gregory’s status in the next 60 days. Gregory was suspended all of last season for recurring issues involving the substance abuse policy that date back to the 2015 scouting combine. He has been suspended four different times for failed or missed tests. Gregory last played in 2018, when he recorded 6.5 sacks in 14 games. He missed 30 of 32 regular season games in 2016 and 2017 because of suspensions. He has played in only 28 games in his career.

Live horse racing is returning to Fonner Park in Grand Island this week, without fans on a trail basis. Races will be run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the next two weeks. First race post time will be at 3:30pm each day. Fans can monitor the races through the free on-line streaming portal at fonnerpark.com.

Nebraska-Kearney’s Carrie Eighmey is one of four finalists for the NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s College Basketball head Coach of the Year Award. The other finalists include Molly Miller of Drury, Missouri, Kim Stephens of Glenville State in West Virginia and Josh Prock of Eastern New Mexico. The winner will be announced on Wednesday. Eighmey guided the Lopers to a 26-6 record this year, 14-5 in the MIAA. In eight years as a head coach Eighmey is now 158-88, which includes 90 wins at UNK. Before that, she spent three years at Hastings College.

Gavin Lipovsky and Cam Foster of Adams Central have been named to the Central Conference All Conference First team. Joining them on the first team are Nate Boerkircher of Aurora, Josiah Gardiner of Crete and Dylan Richman of Lexington. Lipovsky and Foster led the Patriots to a third place finish in this year’s state tournament. Tyler Slechta was a third team selection.

On the girl’s side, Kylie Dierks and Bryn Lang of Adams Central were second team picks. Jessica Babcock and Libby Trausch were on the third team. The first team included Morgan Maly of Crete, Whitney Brown and Lauren Hauser of Northwest and Natalia Dick and Maddie Portwine of York.

NFL> The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one year contract with veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. Hoyer returns for his third stint with the Patriots after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts. New England now has three quarterbacks on their roster following the departure of Tom Brady, Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler.

XFL standout PJ Walker is getting another chance in the NFL. Walker has signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers after throwing for 13-hundred 38 yards and 15 touchdowns in five games for the Houston Roughnecks. The move reunites Walker with new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who coached him during his days at Temple. Walker originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent time on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts.

OLYMPICS> Canada and Australia will not send athletes to the Summer Olympics Games this year, if the games are not delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The games are scheduled to begin July 24th in Tokyo.

NASCAR> Denny Hamlin raced barefoot and won a virtual NASCAR race yesterday at Homestead Miami Speedway. Hamlin beat Dale Earnhardt Junior off of the final corner to win the event. It was Hamlin’s 31st victory in iracing, where he was first discovered by Earnhardt long before he made it to NASCAR. NASCAR has suspended “real” racing until at least May 9th.

NCAA> Duke point guard Tre Jones will enter the NBA Draft. Jones was the ACC Player of the Year after averaging 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Blue Devils this year. He hit 42.3 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent on three pointers. Jones is a projected first round pick.