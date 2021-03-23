Local Sports 3-23-2021

The 19th ranked Creighton men’s basketball team will play in the “Sweet 16” of the NCAA Basketball Tournament for the first time in the school’s history after beating Ohio 72-58 last night. The Jays used a 23-5 run spanning halftime to secure the win. Creighton will play top ranked and unbeaten Gonzaga on Sunday. The Bulldogs beat Oklahoma last night 87-71.

USC defeated number three seed Kansas 85-51 last night to reach the “Sweet 16,” and in doing so handed the Jayhawks their third worst loss in the program’s history. Prior to Monday’s game, Kansas had suffered only eight 30-point losses in program history, the most recent being a 72-40 loss to Kentucky in 2014.

In other action, Oregon upset Iowa 95-80, UCLA defeated Abilene Christian 67-47, Michigan got by LSU 86-78, Florida State beat Colorado 71-53 and Alabama rolled past Maryland 96-77.

The Nebraska volleyball team remains number five in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 12-2 on the season. Wisconsin is number one followed by Texas, Kentucky, Minnesota and Nebraska. Rounding out the top ten are Baylor, Florida, Washington, Ohio State and Purdue. Penn State is 11th. Nebraska will play at Michigan on Thursday. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

Nebraska senior outside hitter Lexi Sun has been named the Player of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Sun had a .408 hitting percentage and averaged 4.33 kills per set in two sweeps over Iowa last week.

Several Nebraska football players will work out in front of pro scouts today as the program holds its annual Pro Day event. Among those expected to work out are Dicaprio Bootle, Matt Farniok, Brenden Jaimes, Dedrick Mills and Jack Stol.

Hastings College is relaunching the Bronco Gridiron Club to connect current and past Bronco football players, fans and team supporters. The club is a way to keep members informed on Bronco football happenings while raising additional funds to support the program. Funds will go toward football scholarships, equipment and other needs associated with the program as determined by head coach Matt Franzen.

In the semifinals of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship in Sioux City last night, Thomas Moore College of Kentucky beat Morningside 65-62. Thomas Moore will play Westmont of California for the national championship tonight.

In girls high school soccer last night, Columbus shutout Grand Island 3-0. The Islanders are now 0-3. Kearney beat Lincoln Northeast 6-0. The Bearcats are now 2-2.

Rain has forced the postponement of tonight’s Hastings/Grand Island doubleheader at Duncan Field. No make up date has been announced. Kearney’s game with Papillion LaVista has been moved to Wednesday.

NFL> Six more lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed against Deshaun Watson on Monday, including one that alleges the Houston Texans quarterback sexually assaulted a woman this month. The attorney representing the women has filed 13 lawsuits against Watson since last week. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said “the matter is under review” pertaining to the league’s personal conduct policy.

NBA> Hall of Fame forward Elgin Baylor has died of natural causes at the age of 86. Baylor was an 11 time All Star during hjs 14 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1958 to 1971. He averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds in his career .After his playing days, Baylor coached the New Orleans Jazz for three seasons and ended up as the general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers.