Local Sports 3-24-2020

After leading the Hastings High boys basketball team to the state tournament for the first time in 16 years, head coach Lance Creech is calling it quits. Creech is stepping down after going 81-78 in seven years with the Tigers. The former Hastings College head coach has compiled a record of 270-288. Hastings High finished 21-4 this year and lost to Omaha Roncalli in the first round of the state tournament.

Bailey Kissinger, Tori Thomas and Makenna Asher of St. Cecilia have been named to the Centennial Conference All Conference Basketball team. The three led the Hawkettes to a 26-3 record this year and their second straight state title. The team also includes Rylie Rice and Katie Maser of Grand Island Central Catholic and Ashlyn Wischmeier and Ashley Keck of Kearney Catholic.

Paul Fago of St. Cecilia was named to the boy’s team. Koby Bates, Russ Martinez and Dei Jengmer of Grand Island Central Catholic also made the team as did Brett Mahony and Logan O’Brien of Kearney Catholic.

Three weeks ago, Nebraska wide receiver Jaevon McQuitty gave up football for medical reasons. Now McQuitty has entered his name in the transfer portal. McQuitty caught two passes for 14 yards in three games last season. In high school, McQuitty had 147 receptions for 26-hundred 49 yards and 31 touchdowns.

The Nebraska volleyball team continues to make money. Based on financial documents submitted to the NCAA, Nebraska made just over 212-thousand dollars following the 2018 season, which ended in a national championship loss to Stanford. That was the sixth straight year Nebraska volleyball ended in the black, which also coincides with its move to the Devaney Center. The only other major program to make money off of its volleyball program is Hawaii.

Fonner Park got back to live horse racing yesterday for their 13th day of racing, but their first without fans. Fonner had a mutual handle of just over 1.3 million dollars, but only 28-thousand dollars came from on-site wagering. Racing continues today. First race post time will be at 3:30pm.

NCAA> Former Texas A & M guard David Edwards has died from the coronavirus. Edwards began his college career at Georgetown from 1989-90 before transferring to A & M. He played three seasons for the Aggies and averaged 13.5 points and 7.1 assists per game.