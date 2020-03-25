Local Sports 3-25-2020

Fonner Park in Grand Island is putting up some big numbers at the ticket window in their first two days of “live” racing without fans. After setting a track record with a handle of over 1.3 million dollars on Monday, fans wagered 2.2 million dollars on Tuesday. Racing resumes today. First race post time will be at 3:30pm.

NFL> The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Cam Newton, the teams number one overall selection in the 2011 draft. Newton missed 14 games last season with a foot injury and the final two games of the 2018 season with a shoulder injury. Newton has thrown for just over 29-thousand yards for the Panthers with 182 touchdowns. He has rushed for 48-hundred yards and 58 touchdowns. Carolina has signed New Orleans Saints back up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three year, 63 million dollar deal.

Former New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is signing a two year, 20 million dollar deal with the Carolina Panthers. Anderson had 52 receptions last year for 779 yards and two touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back two members of their Super Bowl winning team. Defensive tackle Mike Pennel and fullback Anthony Sherman are returning to the team on one year deals. Pennel joined the Chiefs in the middle of last season to improve the run defense. Before that he spent time with the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. Sherman was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after Andy Reid was hired as head coach in 2013. In nine NFL seasons, Sherman has rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown.

The NFL plans to stick with its original April 23-25 schedule for this year’s draft despite a recommendation from the league’s general manager subcommittee to delay the draft because of the coronovirus. General Managers are concerned that, in this current environment, with offseason activities and some teams’ facilities closed, there won’t be enough time for player physicals, gathering psychological testing; getting further verified information about the players and some teams having to conduct the draft from home. The league still has time to make further and final decisions, but the consensus among owners and the league office is for the draft to go on as scheduled.

OLYMPICS> The International Olympic Committee has postponed the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The games will be postponed to a date beyond 2020 but no later than the summer of 2021. The Olympics had never been rescheduled for something other than war. In 1916, 1940 and 1944, the games were canceled because of wars.