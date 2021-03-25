Local Sports 3-25-2021

Fans will be allowed in the stands at all Nebraska sporting events after the Big 10 Conference announced yesterday that it would follow local health guidelines for the rest of the 2020-2021 season. Currently, the Lancaster County Health Department DHM lists occupancy for indoor and outdoor gatherings at 75 percent. However, for any event over 500 people, a plan must be submitted to the health department. Athletic Director Bill Moos says they will allow 50 percent capacity for Nebraska’s spring football game on May 1st. Capacity at Hawks Field will be 27-hundred, the Bob Devaney Sports Center will be capped at 24-hundred, Bowlin Stadium and Hibner Stadium will allow 675 fans. The change takes effect immediately.

The 5th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play at Michigan tonight. The Huskers are 12-2 on the season. The Wolverines are 4-5. First serve will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team will host Rutgers this afternoon. The Huskers are 1-4-2 on the season. Game time will be at 1:05pm.

After leading the Huskers to a series victory at Iowa last weekend, Cam Chick has been named the Big Ten Baseball Player of the week. Chick broke out of an early season slump and feasted on Iowa pitching over the final two games of the series, going 4 for 8 with two home runs, two doubles and nine RBI’s. Chick entered the weekend hitting .174 with one extra base hit and two RBI’s on the season. Nebraska will play Minnesota in their home opener tomorrow afternoon.

The Hastings College baseball and softball teams will be in action today. The baseball team will host Graceland in a non conference game at Duncan Field. The Broncos are 5-10 on the season after winning three of four games against Jamestown over the weekend. First pitch will be at 3:00pm. The softball team will host Concordia in a doubleheader at the Smith Complex beginning at 4:00pm. The Broncos are 8-11 on the season, but have not played since March 12th.

Five teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference are included in this weeks NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll. Jamestown is number one. The Jimmies are 23-1 on the season. Northwestern is 7th, Concordia is 10th, Dordt is 12th and Midland is 18th.

NCAA TOURNEY> In the women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament last night, Maryland beat Alabama 100-64, Indiana knocked off Belmont 70-48 and Louisville got by Northwestern 62-53. The other winners included Oregon, Missouri State, Arizona, Texas A & M and Texas.

NFL> The Dallas Cowboys have informed free agent pass-rusher Aldon Smith that they are not going to re-sign him after one season. After serving an indefinite suspension from 2016 to 2019 for multiple off-field incidents and violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, Smith joined the Cowboys in 2020 on a one year deal that could have paid him up to four million dollars based on certain incentives. The 31 year old finished with five sacks, 48 tackles, 33 quarterback pressures and two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is returning to Indianapolis on a one year, ten million dollar deal, with eight million dollars guaranteed. Hilton had 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns last season.

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams. Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns and was released by the Chiefs earlier this month. He led the Chiefs in rushing with 498 yards in 2019. He joined the Chiefs in 2018 as a free agent, after four seasons with the Dolphins.