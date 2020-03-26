Local Sports 3-26-2020

The Nebraska women’s basketball team took a hit yesterday when two players announced their intentions to transfer. Sophomore starter Ashtyn Veerbeek is transferring to Dordt College. Verbeek played high school basketball at Western Christian High School in Hull, Iowa and wanted to play closer to home. Verbeek started all 29 games for the Huskers this year and averaged 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Sophomore Kayla Mershon is transferring to Minnesota. She played high school basketball in the Minneapolis area at Minnetonka High School. Mershon played in all 60 games over two seasons for the Huskers. This season she averaged 12 minutes per game and started one game. Mershon averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. She had a career high nine rebounds during an overtime loss against Ohio State. The departures leave a massive hole in Nebraska’s frontcourt, although the Huskers still return Kate Cain for her senior year and Isabelle Bourne for her sophomore season. Bourne had a strong freshman campaign, averaging 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Kansas State three times over the next three seasons in three different locations. The first matchup will be in Kansas City at the Sprint Center during the 2020-21 season. The 2021-2022 matchup will be in Lincoln. The following year will be in Manhattan. This is the first time the two teams have played since Nebraska left the Big 12 Conference following the 2010-11 season.

Former Husker Ndamukong Suh has decided to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Suh signed a one year, eight million dollar contract yesterday. Suh started all 16 games for Tampa Bay last year and made 41 tackles with 2.5 sacks. Suh previously spent time with Detroit, Miami and the Los Angeles Rams.

The NSAA has suspended all activities in Nebraska until May 1st because of the coronovirus. The suspension may be extended should the conditions warrant. The announcement virtually wipes out the season for baseball and track and field, in addition to boys golf, soccer and girls tennis.

The first week of the new Fonner Park live racing experiment came to close yesterday. In three days, fans wagered 5.1 million dollars on the races, but because most of the money was bet off-site, Fonner and the horsemen will receive only a small percentage of that. Racing resumes next week.

Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey has signed Megan “Meg” Burns of Ankeny, Iowa and Madeline “Maddie” Wiltse of Timken, Kansas to play for the Lopers next season. Burns averaged 12.2 points, three rebounds and two assists per game in her senior season. Wiltse averaged 16 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season. UNK went 26-6 this year and finished third in the MIAA.