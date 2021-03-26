Local Sports 3-26-2021

The 5th ranked Nebraska volleyball team recovered from a slow start to beat Michigan in four games last night in Ann Arbor. The scores were 19-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20. Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 13 kills and three blocks. Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills and five blocks. Madi Kubik also had 10 kills. Nebraska is now 13-2 on the season. The same two teams will play tonight at 6:00pm. We’ll have coverage on The Breeze 94.5 beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska baseball team will play Minnesota in their home opener today at Hawks Field. The Huskers are 7-4 on the season. The Golden Gophers are 4-7. First pitch will be at 2:05pm. We’ll have the game on ESPN Tri-Cites 1550 and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 1:30pm. Saturday’s doubleheader will be on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning at 11:30am. Sunday’s finale will be on The Breeze 94.5 beginning at 11:30am.

The Nebraska softball team will host Penn State in a four game series this weekend at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers are 6-6. First pitch today will be at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team battled through 110 minutes of play and fought to a scoreless tie with Rutgers yesterday. The Huskers are now 1-4-3 and will host Penn State next Sunday.

The Hastings College baseball team dropped an 11-8 decision to Graceland yesterday at Duncan Field. The Broncos hammered out 18 base hits in the game as the two teams combined for 34 hits in the nine inning game. Cole Staab led the way with five hits. Tino Zach and Julio Sanchez each had three. Trey Rezac was the losing pitcher. He threw the first three innings and gave up two runs and four hits. Rezac struck out five and walked three. Hastings is now 5-11 on the season and will play a doubleheader at Doane on Saturday. The two teams will play another twin bill on Sunday at Duncan Field. We’ll have the Sunday games on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and hastlingslink.com beginning at noon.

The Hastings College softball team dropped two games to Concordia yesterday 8-0 and 12-3. The Broncos are now 8-13 on the season and will host Mount Marty on Saturday beginning at 1:00pm. Hastings will host Mayville State on Sunday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team will play Northeastern Junior College on Saturday at Lloyd Wilson Field. Game time will be at 3:00pm.

The Hastings High baseball team lost to Beatrice 8-1 yesterday. Brayden Mackey was the losing pitcher. He went 3 1/3 innings and gave up three runs and one hit. Mackey struck out one and walked six. The Tigers are now 1-2 on the season and will play Omaha Skutt this afternoon beginning at 4:30pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm.

Omaha Skutt shut out Elkhorn yesterday 8-0. Lincoln Southeast got by Grand Island 3-2.

The Hastings High boys soccer team lost to Lexington 4-0. The Tigers are now 0-2. In the girls game, Lexington beat Hastings 2-1. The Tigers are now 1-2..

In some other games, the Grand Island boys lost to Lincoln Southeast 1-0. In girls play, Southeast shut out the Islanders 4-0. Northwest blanked Columbus Lakeview 4-0.

NFL> Career highs in catches and yards in 2020 couldn’t earn a multi-year contract for free agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who instead re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for one year yesterday. Robinson was third on the Chiefs in catches with 45 and fourth in yards with 466 last year. He also scored three touchdowns.

NCAA> Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Lon Kruger is retiring after 45 years in coaching. The 68 year old Kruger has been in charge of the Sooners for the past decade, leading them to seven NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 2016. They finished 16-11 overall this season, going 9-8 in the Big 12 and advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Gonzaga. Prior to taking over at Oklahoma, Kruger led UNLV to four NCAA tournament appearances in seven seasons, including a Sweet 16 run in 2007. Overall, Kruger was 674-432 as a college head coach. He went to 20 NCAA tournaments and made two Final Four appearances.