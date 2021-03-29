Local Sports 3-29-2021

The Nebraska baseball team won its sixth straight game and completed a four game sweep of the Minnesota Golden Gophers yesterday with a 10-2 win at Hawks Field. Shay Schanaman of Grand Island was stellar in his fourth career start. He allowed just two runs on three hits over a career high 7 1/3 innings. Schanaman struck out a career high 10 batters. Luke Roskam had three RBI’s. Nebraska is now 11-4 on the season and will play at Illinois this weekend.

The Nebraska volleyball team is now 14-2 after taking a pair of matches from Michigan over the weekend. The Huskers will host Penn State on Thursday. First serve will be at 8:00pm.

The Nebraska softball team took 3 of 4 games from Penn State over the weekend. The Huskers are now 9-7 on the season and will play at Rutgers this weekend.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Penn State yesterday. The Huskers are now 1-5-3 and will host Iowa on Saturday.

The season is over for the Creighton men’s basketball team. The Jays lost to Gonzaga 83-65 yesterday in the “Sweet 16” of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Creighton ends the season 22-9. The Bulldogs are seeking to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1975-76.

The Hastings College baseball team dropped a pair of games to Doane yesterday at Duncan Field. The Broncos were held to just four hits in the opener and fell 6-2. Josh Merithew was the losing pitcher. Hastings lost the second game 12-4. The Broncos got outhit 13-7. Gates Johnson took the loss. Hastings is now 5-15 on the season, 3-5 in the conference. They’ll play at Midland on Thursday.

The Hastings College softball team dropped a pair of games to Mayville State yesterday, 12-8 and 3-0. Hastings is now 10-15, 2-2 in the conference. They’ll play host to Morningside on Thursday.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team beat Bellevue University 2-1 on Saturday. The Broncos are now 12-5 and will play Jamestown on Saturday in the first round of the GPAC Tournament.

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team lost two games to Washburn on Saturday 7-6 and 7-0. The Lopers are now 9-13 and will play at Metro State on Tuesday.

NCAA TOURNEY> In the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament yesterday, Michigan bdeat Florida State 76-58, UCLA surprised Alabama 88-78 and USC ran past Oregon 82-68. Tonight, Oregon State will play Houston at 6:15pm followed by Arkansas and Baylor at 9:00pm.

In the women’s tournament yesterday, South Carolina beat Georgia Tech 76-65, Stanford blew out Missouri State 89-62, Louisville defeated Oregon 60-42 and Texas got by Maryland 64-61. Tonight, its Baylor against UConn at 6:00pm followed by Indiana against Arizona at 8:00pm.

NASCAR> The NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway was rained out yesterday. They’ll try to run that race this afternoon.