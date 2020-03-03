Local Sports 3-3-2020

Kansas is the unanimous choice for the top spot in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jayhawks are 26-3 on the season. Gonzaga is second, followed by Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State. Rounding out the top ten are Kentucky, Florida State, Seton Hall, Maryland and Louisville. Creighton drops one spot this week to number 11.

South Carolina leads the women’s poll followed by Baylor, Oregon, Louisville and UConn. Rounding out the top ten are Maryland, Stanford, UCLA, Mississippi State and North Carolina State.

Nebraska senior wide receiver JD Spielman has taken a personal leave of absence from the Husker football program and will not participate in spring workouts. In a written statement, head coach Scott Frost says Spielman is back home in Minnesota dealing with a personal issue. Nebraska also announced on Monday, that receiver Jaevon McQuitty plans to retire from football. That leaves the Huskers with only four scholarship wide receivers on the roster. Spring football practice is scheduled to begin on March 9th.

Nebraska sophomore Leigha Brown has been named the Big Ten Conference Sixth Player of the Year by the conference coaches and media. Brown led the Huskers in scoring with 14.2 points per game, while coming off the bench in all 29 games during the regular season. She was joined by teammate Kate Cain in earning honorable mention All Big Ten accolades.

Leighton Banjoff has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after leading Nebraska’s offense during the Arizona State series over the weekend. Banjoff went 6 for 11 during the series. In Sunday’s 18-10 win, Banjoff went 4 for 6 with two home runs, including a grand slam, one double, six rbi’s and a stolen base. Through nine games, Banjoff leads the team with a .370 batting average.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play at Concordia tonight for the GPAC Tournament championship. This will be the third meeting of the season between the two teams. Hastings won 66-59 at Lynn Farrell Arena. Concordia won 53-46 in Seward. This is the first time Concordia and Hastings have played for the GPAC Tournament Championship. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm. In the men’s championship, Concordia will play at Dakota Wesleyan.

The Adams Central boys will play O’Neill tonight in Greeley for the C1-1 district championship. The Patriots beat the Eagles 67-36 earlier this year. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm.

In action last night, Colton Haight hit two free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining as Sutton held off Oakland Craig 59-56 to win the C2-3 District title in Columbus. Haight finished with 13 points. Jacob Haight led the way with 22. Sutton is now 23-2. In some other district championship games, Omaha Creighton Prep beat Grand Island 64-60 in overtime, Doniphan/Trumbull got by Bridgeport 48-36, Grand Island Central Catholic beat Ainsworth 64-34 and Kearney Catholic got by Bishop Neumann 39-28.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 4th ranked Baylor got by Texas Tech 71-68 and 12th ranked Duke rolled past North Carolina State 88-69.