Local Sports 3-30-2020

Former Nebraska men’s basketball player Dachon Burke has transferred to South Alabama. Burke will be a graduate transfer should he graduate in May or this summer, and would be immediately eligible to play in the 2020-21 season. This past season at Nebraska, Burke appeared in 29 games, started 27 and averaged 12.2 points per game. He was suspended at the end of the season and did not play in the Big Ten Tournament. He transferred from Robert Morris to play for Tim Miles. He sat out one season, then played his junior year under new coach Fred Hoiberg.

The Big Ten is suspending all organized team activities through at least May 4th because of the coronavirus epidemic. The league had previously announced all team activities would be halted through April 6th, but has extended the suspension. It will reevaluate a new deadline in the coming weeks. The suspension means Nebraska football won’t resume spring practices until at least May. The spring game had originally been set for April 18th, but was canceled last week. The majority of Nebraska student athletes have left campus and are continuing with online classes.

Marcus Harvey has been named the new head football coach at Overton. The Eagles advanced to the Class D-2 state semifinals this year. Harvey is a 2001 graduate of Scottsbluff high school and was already on staff as a physical education teacher. He was coaching at the junior high level and was also an assistant coach of the boy’s basketball team.

The second week of “live” horse racing without fans gets underway today at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Fans wagered 5.1 million dollars on the three days of racing last week. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

CHIEFS> The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one year contract. Robinson had 32 catches for 449 yards for the Chiefs last season.

ON LINE> The Big 12 will join other Power 5 Conferences in allowing virtual meetings between athletes, coaches and staff beginning today. All virtual group activities are limited to two hours per week in all sports.

RACING> Timmy Hill won the virtual NASCAR race yesterday at Texas Motor Speedway. Hill is considered among the top competitors in IRacing. This was his 674th victory in the game. IndyCar made its IRacing debut Saturday, in a race entered by 25 drivers and won by Sage Karam.