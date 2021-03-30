Local Sports 3-30-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team has moved up one spot to number four in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll. The Huskers are 14-2 on the season and will play Penn State on Thursday. Wisconsin is still ranked number one followed by Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska and Texas. Rounding out the top ten are Florida, Washington, Purdue, Baylor and Ohio State. Penn State is 11th.

The Nebraska football team will hit the field today for the start of spring practice. The Huskers will have 15 practices culminating with the spring game on Saturday May 1st.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced yesterday that current Husker assistant coach Mike Dawson will coordinate special teams this season along with coaching outside linebackers. Dawson previously coordinated special teams while he was an assistant coach at Boston College ten years ago. Dawson replaces analyst Jonathan Rutledge who was fired from his role with the Huskers after just one season.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team finished the season ranked 9th in the NCAA Division II WBCA rankings. It tied for the highest post season ranking in school history. The last time UNK finished the season ranked that high was in 1998. This year’s squad went 23-4, won the school’s first MIAA Conference Tournament title and advanced to the Sweet 16.

The Hastings High baseball team will play host to Central City/Fullerton/Centura today at Duncan Field. The Tigers are 2-3 on the season after beating Silver Creek 31-0 on Saturday. The Kernels are 3-0. First pitch will be at 4:30pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM and 104.1FM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm.

The Adams Central baseball team will host Norris today. The Patriots opened the season with a 14-8 win over Omaha South. The Titans are 6-1. First pitch will be at 4:30pm at the Smith Complex.

On ESPN 1460AM and 92.1FM Kearney will play host to Columbus. Pre-game show begins at 3:45pm with the first pitch at 4:00pm.

In girl’s high school soccer last night, Norfolk beat Grand Island 2-1 in overtime. The Islanders are now 0-6. Omaha Mercy shut out Kearney Catholic 3-1. The Stars are now 1-1. The Kearney Catholic boys and girls will play at Hastings High tonight.

NCAA TOURNEY> In the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament last night, Houston beat Oregon State 67-61 and Baylor defeated Arkansas 81-72. Tonight, it’s USC against Gonzaga at 6:15pm followed by UCLA against Michigan at 9:00pm.

In the women’s tournament, UConn got by Baylor 69-67 and Arizona beat Indiana 66-53. Tonight, it;s Texas against South Carolina at 6:00pm followed by Louisville and Stanford at 8:00pm.

NASCAR> Joey Logano won the NASCAR race in the dirt yesterday at the Bristol Motor Speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Junior was second followed by Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman.