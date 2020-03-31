Local Sports 3-31-2020

Former Husker Sam Koch will continue to kick for the Baltimore Ravens. Koch signed a two year contract extension with the team last week that will keep him in a Ravens uniform through the 2022 season. Koch has kicked in 224 consecutive games. He will be entering his 15th season with the Ravens. Koch averaged 46.4 yards per punt last year.

The NCAA has voted to give all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility in the wake of the cornovirus pandemic that brought the sporting world to a halt nearly three weeks ago. The ruling also allows for provisions to account for the potential increase in roster sizes for next year and allows teams to carry more athletes on scholarship next season. The ruling will affect six seniors on the Nebraska baseball team, Mojo Hagge, Luke Roskam, Ty Roseberry, Joe Acker, Gareth Stroh and Ben Klenke. But the ruling affects more that just baseball. On the men’s side, track and field, golf and tennis will be affected. For the women, it’s softball, golf, tennis, beach volleyball and track and field.

Dylan Richman of Lexington has announced that he will be joining the Hastings College basketball team next year. The 5-foot-10 inch point guard finished as the all time leader in assists at Lexington with 316. He also scored one thousand 30 points, which is 4th best in school history. This season he averaged 14 points and four assists per game for the Minutemen, who finished 14-12 and advanced to the District Final for the second consecutive season.

Race fans across the country have fallen in love with the early week racing at Fonner Park in Grand Island. Fans bet just over 2.1 million dollars on the races yesterday, with 27,569 dollars bet in the state of Nebraska. Last week, fans bet 5.1 million dollars on the races held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Racing resumes today. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

NBA> There has been rumblings that the NBA is hoping to resume play in early June after its season was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, but one legendary coach and broadcaster has different thoughts. Stan Van Gundy doesn’t believe there will be any more basketball games played in the United States this season. He also predicts that there will be no Major League Baseball this year and that football will have a delayed start. Meanwhile, former Duke star and ESPN Basketball analyst Jay Williams floated an idea yesterday to play the NBA conference finals and the championship series on a cruise ship.