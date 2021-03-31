Local Sports 3-31-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team has had their final two matches of the season with Penn State cancelled this week due to COVID 19 concerns. The two teams were scheduled to play Thursday and Friday night in Lincoln. The Huskers are 14-2 on the season and will now turn their attention toward the NCAA Tournament that begins on April 14th at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. Nebraska has had six matches called off this year because of COVID issues.

Nebraska’s Cade Povich has been named the Pitcher of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Povich threw a career high seven shutout innings and recorded ten strikeouts in Nebraska’s 6-1 series opening win over Minnesota last Friday night. He is the first Nebraska pitcher to win the award since Nate Fisher won it on March 11, 2019.

Nebraska softball player Billie Andrews has been named the Freshman of the Week in the Big Ten Conference. Andrews was 10 of 15 from the plate in four games against Penn State last week. She hit her first career home run, scored six runs and had five RBI’s in the series.

The Hastings High boys basketball team will play Grand Island Central Catholic in this year’s Holiday Classic, set for December 18th at Hastings College. The Tigers finished 9-12 this year. The Crusaders won the Class C-2 State Championship and finished 25-4. In the other games, Adams Central will play Waverly, St. Mary’s will take on Blue Hill, Kearney Catholic will face Omaha Skutt, Central City will take on Amherst and Falls City Sacred Heart will play Loomis.

Three pitchers combined to throw a one hitter last night as the Hastings High baseball team beat Central City/Fullerton/Centura 9-0 at Duncan Field. Luke Brooks was the wining pitcher. He went five innings and gave up one hit while recording nine strikeouts with one walk. Markus Miller and Thomas Hoffman also saw time on the hill. Braden Kalvelage had three hits and one RBI for the Tigers. Trayton Newman had three RBI’s. Hastings is now 3-3 on the season and will play host to Ralston on Friday.

The Adams Central baseball team dropped a 14-0 decision to Norris last night at the Smith Complex. Bryson Schultz threw a no hitter for the Titans, Norris scored nine runs in the third inning. Adams Central is now 1-1 and will play at Central City/Fullerton/Centura on Thursday.

In other action, Columbus beat Kearney 2-1. The Bearcats are now 3-3.

In high school soccer, Kearney Catholic beat the Hastings High boys 4-0. In the girls game, Hastings beat Kearney Catholic in a shoot-out 1-0.

Elsewhere in boys soccer, Lexington shut out Holdrege 10-0, Lincoln Northeast got by Kearney 2-0 and Northwest blanked Aurora 3-0. In girls soccer, Aurora beat Northwest 4-1, Columbus got by Kearney 1-0 and Lexington edged Holdrege 2-1.

NCAA TOURNEY> UCLA, which was one of the last four at large teams selected to the NCAA Tournament and earned a number 11 seed, became the first team since Virginia Comonwealth in 2011 to advance from the First Four to the Final Four, holding on to upset top seeded Michigan 51-49 last night. The Bruins will be just the sixth team ever with a double digit seed to play in the Final Four. UCLA will play top ranked Gonzaga on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat USC last night 85-66.

In the women’s tournament, South Carolina beat Texas 62-34 and Stanford downed Louisville 78-63. Three of the four number one seeds will play in the Final Four on Friday. South Carolina will battle Stanford at 5:00pm followed by UConn against Arizona at 8:30pm. South Carolina, Stanford and UConn are the number one seeds.

NFL> NFL owners approved the expansion of the regular season to 17 games yesterday, a long-expected decision that will generate additional revenue for the country’s richest sports league. Players agreed to the additional game as part of their 2020 collective bargaining agreement, which gave the league an option to expand as soon as the 2021 season. The preseason will be reduced from four games to three to maintain compliance with the CBA, which limits the total number of preseason and regular-season games played to 20. There will be one bye week per team. The season will begin on Thursday night, Sept. 9, and will end on Jan. 9, 2022. The Pro Bowl will be played on Feb. 6, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has been pushed back one week, from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2022.