Local Sports 3-5-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play at number 25 Michigan tonight. The Huskers are 7-22 on the season, 2-16 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ve lost 14 games in a row. The Wolverines are 18-11, 9-9 in the league. Michigan beat Nebraska 79-68 earlier this season in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. We’ll have it on 1230 KHAS Radio beginning with the pre-game show at 4:30pm.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play Michigan today in the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Indianapolis. The Huskers are 17-12 on the season, 7-11 in the league. The Wolverines are 19-10, 10-7 in the conference. Nebraska beat Michigan 74-71 on January 19th in Lincoln. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. We’ll have it on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm. In some games yesterday, Wisconsin beat Illinois 71-55 and Minnesota rolled past Penn State 85-65. The schedule today has Michigan State playing Purdue at 11:00am followed by Rutgers and Wisconsin. Michigan will play Nebraska at 5:30pm followed by Ohio State and Minnesota.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team will play Johnson and Wales of Florida in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament next Thursday in Sioux City. The game will be at 7:00pm at the Tyson Events Center. Hastings will be making their 20th appearance in the national tournament. They are 30-3. Johnson and Wales will be making their first appearance after winning the Sun Conference Tournament. They are 21-7. Concordia, Dakota Wesleyan, Dordt and Morningside will also compete in the tournament.

Concordia, Northwestern, Dakota Wesleyan and Morningside have made the men’s tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Hastings College baseball team scored four runs in the ninth inning to beat Kansas Wesleyan 12-10 yesterday in Salina. Camden Brichacek and Race Traynor had two hits and three rbi’s apiece for the Broncos. Josh Merithew was the winning pitcher. Hastings is now 2-9 on the season and will play Mayville State in a pair of games this weekend at Duncan Field.

The season is over for the Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team. The Lopers lost to Pittsburgh State 79-76 in overtime last night in the first round of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City. Morgan Soucie had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Lopers, who end the season 16-13. The UNK women’s basketball team will play Missouri Western State in the MIAA Tournament on Friday. Tip-off will be at 2:15pm in Kansas City.

The girls State High School Basketball Tournament gets underway today in Lincoln. Adams Central and St. Cecilia are just two of the teams competing. The Patriots will play Chadron at 2:00pm this afternoon in the opening round while the Hawkettes battle Superior tonight at 8:45pm. We’ll have both games on The Breeze 94.5. On Power 99 today, Loomis will play Falls City Sacred Heart at 9:00am, St. Paul will battle Wahoo at 10:45am and Pleasanton will face Pender at 3:45pm. All local games can be heard also online at platteriverpreps.com.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball last night, 11th ranked Creighton beat Georgetown 91-76, top ranked Kansas defeated TCU 75-66, third ranked Dayton rolled past Rhode Island 84-57, 7th ranked Florida State got by Notre Dame 73-71, 8th ranked Seton Hall lost to 14th ranked Villanova 79-77, 17th ranked Auburn lost to Texas A & M 78-75, number 22 Virginia skipped pat Miami 46-44 and 24th ranked Wisconsin beat Northwestern 63-48.