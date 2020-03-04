Local Sports 3-5-2020

Shandra Farmer of Hastings College has been named the Player of the Year in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Farmer averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the Broncos this year. Jina Douglas of Hastings College was named the Coach of the Year, Philly Lammers of Concordia was named the Defensive Player of the Year and Konnor Sudmann of Briar Cliff was named the Freshman of the Year. Sophia Pankratz of Hastings was named to the second team. Taylor Beacom, Emma Grenfell and Kaitlyn Schmit were honorable mention.

Bart Hiscock of Hastings College has been named to the GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference team. Hiscock averaged 20.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Broncos this season. Mason Hiemstra, Brendan Lipovsky and Zach Kitten were honorable mention. Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan was named the Player of the Year, Tyler Borchers of Morningside was the Defensive Player of the Year, Mason Walters of Jamestown was the Freshman of the Year and Jim Sykes of Morningside was named the Coach of the Year.

The Hastings High Tigers will face Omaha Roncalli in the first round of the Boys State High School Basketball Tournament next Thursday night in Lincoln. The game will tip-off at 8:45pm at the Devaney Center. The Tigers are the number three seed in the tournament with a 21-3 record. The Crimson Pride are 21-4. The winner will play either Scottsbluff or Alliance in the semifinals on Friday.

The Adams Central Patriots will play St. Paul in the opening round next Thursday morning at 9:00am at the Devaney Center. The Patriots beat the Wildcats 56-42 to win the sub district championship last month. The winner will play either Kearney Catholic or Ogallala in the semifinals on Friday.

In some other matchups, Grand Island Central Catholic will play Palmyra at 2:00pm on Thursday at Lincoln Southeast, Doniphan/Trumbull will battle BRLD at 7:00pm at Lincoln Southeast. Sutton will play Centennial at 8:45pm, also at Lincoln Southeast.

The girls state high school basketball tournament will get underway tomorrow. Adams Central is in the field for the second straight year. The Patriots are 16-10 on the season and will play second seeded Chadron tomorrow afternoon at the Devaney Center. Chadron has won nine games in a row and beat Omaha Roncalli 46-34 in the district final last week. Tip-off will be at 2:00pm. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 1:45pm. Hastings St. Cecilia will play Superior at 8:45pm in the Class C-2 state tournament. We’ll have that game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 8:30pm. On Power 99 KKPR tomorrow, Loomis will play Falls City Sacred Heart at 9:00pm, St. Paul will battle Wahoo at 10:45am and Pleasanton will play Pender at 3:45pm.

The Big 10 Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament will get underway today at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Wisconsin will play Illinois at 1:00pm followed by Minnesota and Penn State. Maryland is the number one seed for the tournament after securing a share of the Big Ten Championship on Sunday with its 99-44 win at Minnesota. The Terps have won five Big Ten titles and three Big Ten Tournament championships since joining the conference prior to the 2014-2015 season. Nebraska will open the tournament on Thursday against Michigan. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. We’ll have it on ESPN 1550 KICS beginning with the pre-game show at 5:15pm.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team will play Michigan tomorrow in Ann Arbor. The Huskers have lost 14 games in a row after falling to Northwestern 81-76 in overtime on Sunday. Nebraska is 7-22 on the season, 2-16 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are 18-11, 9-9 in the conference. Tip-off will be at 5:30pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 4:30pm.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Concordia 60-49 last night in the finals of the GPAC Tournament. The Broncos struggled from the field hitting only 29 percent of their field goals in the game, including 6 of 28 from three point range. Hastings had a 24-22 lead at halftime, but got outscored 38-25 in the second half. Sophia Pankratz had 16 points and five rebounds for the Broncos. Kaitlyn Schmit had ten points and five rebounds. Hastings is now 30-3 on the season and will play in the NAIA Tournament next week.

Concordia also won the men’s championship after beating Dakota Wesleyan 68-66 in the finals last night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Hastings College women’s volleyball team will play three games at the Kansas Wesleyan Spring Tournament on April 4th. The Broncos will compete against Fort Hays State, Bethany College and Kansas Wesleyan. Hastings finished 11-15 in Alexandra Allard’s first year as head coach.

The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team will play Pittsburgh State tonight in the first round of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City. The Lopers are 16-12 on the season. The Girillas are 11-17. UNK beat Pittsburgh State 81-80 in overtime ealier this season in Kearney. Tip-off will be at 8:15pm. The UNK women will play Missouri Western in the MIAA Tournament on Friday.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball from last night, 6th rank Kentucky lost to Tennessee 81-73, 9th ranked Maryland lost to Rutgers 78-67, 16th ranked Michigan State got by 20th ranked Penn State 79-71 and 18th ranked Iowa lost to Purdue 77-68.

The Chicago State University men’s basketball team will not travel for two Western Conference basketball games this week, citing the spread of the coronavirus. The women’s basketball team has canceled two home games. The cancellations are believed to be the first by a major sport in the United States due to the virus.