Local Sports 3-5-2021

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg suffered his worst loss of his collegiate coaching career last night in a 102-64 loss to 5th ranked Iowa in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes shot 51 percent from the field and hit 16 three pointers in snapping Nebraska’s two game winning streak. Jordan Bohannon finished with 26 points, including eight three pointers to lead the Hawkeyes. Lat Mayen recorded his first double-double of his career with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 0-9 against ranked teams this year. They are 7-18 on the season, 3-15 in the conference. They’ll play at Northwestern on Sunday in the regular season finale. Tip-off will be at 12:30pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play at Iowa tomorrow night. The Huskers are 14-10 on the season, 9-9 in the conference. The Hawkeyes are 14-8, 10-8 in the league. Tip-off will be at 7:00pm. We’ll have the game on 1230AM KHAS and 104.1 FM beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45pm.

The 4th ranked Nebraska volleyball team will play at Illinois this weekend. The Huskers will be looking to improve on their 7-1 record. The Illini are 2-6. Tonight’s match begins at 7:30pm on 1230AM KHAS and on 104.1 FM. Saturday’s match is on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska baseball team opens the season this weekend in Round Rock Texas with four games against Purdue.

Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott has been suspended from all team activities for racially insensitive comments he made to his players last week. The Jays are scheduled to host Butler on Saturday and play in the Big East Tournament next week. Assistant Al Huss will serve as interim head coach in McDermott’s absence. McDermott has been the head coach at Creighton since 2010.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team will play Washburn tomorrow in Hays, Kansas in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament. The Lopers beat Pittsburgh State 66-50 on Wednesday in the opening round. Tip-off will be at 4:00pm.

Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton has announced that sharpshooter Nick Huston will hit the courts for the Lopers next season. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound Huston has one year of eligibility remaining after spending time at Division I Idaho State and Snow College in Utah.

The Hastings College baseball team will play Mayville State in a three game series this weekend. The two team will play a doubleheader tromorrow beginning at 1:00pm followed by a single game on Sunday beginning at 1:00pm. The Broncos are 1-6 on the season after Wednesday’s 11-5 win over York College.

The Hastings College softball team will play six games in the Friends Invitational this weekend. The Broncos will play Oklahoma Wesleyan and Peru State today. Tomorrow, Hastings will play the University of St. Mary and York College. They’ll wrap up the invitational on Sunday with games against Panhandle State of Oklahoma and Dakota State. Hastings is 4-6 on the season.

Morningside, Jamestown and Northwestern have been invited to play in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship. The 48 team tournament will begin on March 12th at eight sites throughout the nation. The winners of the eight brackets will play for the national championship beginning March 18th in Kansas City.

Morningside, Concordia and Northwestern will play in the women’s tournament. The winners of the eight brackets will advance to the national championship tournament in Sioux City.

Hastings St. Cecilia will play Lincoln Lutheran today in the semifinals of the Class C-1 State Tournament in Lincoln. The Hawkettes beat Syracuse 54-32 in opening round on Wednesday while the Warriors ran past Sidney 53-20. Tip-off will be at 11:15am at Pinnacle Bank Arena. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 11:00am.

Winners yesterday included Crofton, Ponca, Pleasanton, Weeping Water, Humphrey St. Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart.