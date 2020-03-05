Local Sports 3-6-2020

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Michigan 82-58 last night in Ann Arbor. It’s the 15th straight loss for the Huskers. Nebraska was within four at halftime, but gave up an 18-4 run at the beginning of the second half and never threatened after that. Haanif Cheatham had 19 points for the Huskers. Dachon Burke had 16. Nebraska is now 7-23 on the season, 2-17 in the conference. They’ll play at Minnesota on Sunday. Tip-off will be at noon. Pre-game show begins at 11:00am on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Michigan 81-75 yesterday in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. Leigha Brown had 22 points and six assists for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 17-13 on the season and will await word on a possible WNIT bid on Monday.

The Nebraska baseball team will play a four game series with Columbia this weekend at Hawks Field in Lincoln. The Huskers are 2-7 on the season. Columbia is 0-4. First pitch today will be at 1:35pm. We’ll have it on 1230AM KHAS beginning with the pre-game show at 1:00pm

Adams Central outscored Chadron 27-13 in the second half yesterday to post a 44-30 win over the Cardinals in the opening round of the Class C-1 State Tournament in Lincoln. The Patriots hit 44 percent of their field goals in the game, including 6 of 9 from three point range. Adams Central also outrebounded Chadron 36-16. Libby Trausch scored 18 points for the Patriots. Adams Central is now 17-10 on the season and will play North Bend in the semifinals today at 10:45am. The Tigers beat West Point Beemer 48-33 yesterday. Tip-off will be at 10:45am. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 10:30am.

Hastings St. Cecilia held on to beat Superior 56-43 in the first round of the Class C-2 State Tournament yesterday. The Wildcats were within one in the fourth quarter, but could not pull the upset. Bailey Kissinger scored 20 points for the Hawkettes. St. Cecilia is now 24-3 and will play Crofton in the semifinals at 8:45pm tonight. The Warriors beat BRLD yesterday 72-41. We’ll have the game on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM beginning with the pre-game show at 8:30pm.

In some other games, Northwest got by Sidney 47-44, St. Paul edged Wahoo 41-38, Ponca beat Grand Island Central Catholic 56-38, Wynot beat Lawrence Nelson 48-39 and Mullen knocked off BDS 60-54.

Today on Power 99, St. Paul will play Lincoln Christian at 9:00am followed by Pleasanton against Chambers-Wheeler Central at 10:45am