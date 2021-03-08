Local Sports 3-8-2021

The Nebraska men’s basketball team rallied back from a 16 point deficit but Ryan Young’s putback with 2.7 seconds left lifted Northwestern to a 79-78 victory over the Huskers yesterday. Kobe Webster had a season high 23 points and five assists for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 7-19 on the season, 3-16 in the conference. They’ll play Penn State on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost to Iowa 83-75 on Saturday in Iowa City. Ashley Scroggin had 17 points and four assists for the Huskers. Nebraska is now 11-11, 9-10 in the conference. They’ll play Minnesota on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nebraska baseball team went 3-1 against Purdue in their season opening series in Round Rock Texas. The Huskers will play Ohio State and Iowa this weekend in Minneapolis.

The Nebraska volleyball team swept Illinois over the weekend. The Huskers are now 9-1 and will play host to Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.

The Nebraska women’s soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision to Michigan yesterday. The Huskers are now 1-2-1 and will host Wisconsin on Saturday.

The Hastings College baseball team beat Mayville State 6-5 yesterday at Duncan Field. Camden Brichacek had three hits and one RBI for the Broncos. Tyler Hobbs threw 2 1/3 innings of relief and picked up the win. Hastings is now 2-8 on the season and will play at York College on Wednesday.

The Hastings College softball team went 1-4 at the Friends Invitational over the weekend. The Broncos beat the University of St. Mary, but lost to Oklahoma Wesleyan, Peru State, Panhandle State of Oklahoma and Dakota State. Hastings is now 5-10 on the season and will host York College on Wednesday.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team won the MIAA Tournament yesterday with a 57-51 win over Fort Hays State. Tournament MVP Brook Carlson scored 19 points for the Lopers. UNK is now 22-2 and will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years. The Lopers will play the winner of the Minnesota Duluth/Emporia State game on Saturday at 7:30pm in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Lincoln Pius, Elkhorn North, North Bend Central, Crofton, Weeping Water and Humphrey St. Francis won titles at the Girls State Basketball Tournament on Saturday. The boys state tournament begins tomorrow.

The Tri City Storm lost to Sioux City 6-3 yesterday. The Storm will play at Omaha on Friday.

NASCAR> Kyle Larson won the NASCAR race yesterday in Las Vegas. Brad Keselowski was second followed by Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.