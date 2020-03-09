Local Sports 3-9-2020

Minnesota beat the Nebraska men’s basketball team 107-75 yesterday in Minneapolis. It’s the 16th straight loss for the Huskers. The Gophers made a season high 18 three pointers in the game and shot 56.9 percent from the field. Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points for the Huskers. Jervay Green added 15. Nebraska is now 7-24 on the season, 2-18 in the league. They’ll play Indiana on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

Nebraska played the game without guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke, who were suspended indefinitely by head coach Fred Hoiberg. Mack has appeared in 28 games this season and averages 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Burke is averaging 12.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Hoiberg called the decision difficult and frustrating, but necessary to build the culture he wants in Lincoln.

The bracket has been announced for the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. The top four seeds are Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois. Maryland won the women’s tournament yesterday with an 82-65 win over Ohio State.

The Nebraska baseball team went 3-1 against Columbia over the weekend at Hawks Field. The Huskers are now 5-8 on the season and will play host to Northern Colorado on Tuesday. First pitch will be at 4:05pm.

The Nebraska softball team went 1-4 at the Arizona State Tournament. The Huskers are now 9-14 on the season and will play Northern Colorado and North Dakota in a doubleheader on Saturday at Bowlin Stadium.

The Hastings College baseball team split a four game series with Mayville State over the weekend at Duncan Field. The Broncos are now 4-11 on the season and will open the conference season at Northwestern on Friday. The softball team went 0-5 in the Friends Tournament over the weekend. The Broncos are now 4-11 on the season and will play York College in a doubleheader on Thursday before playing in the McPherson Tournament this weekend.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team was not selected for the NCAA Division II National Tournament despite their 26-6 record. The Lopers lost to Emporia State 61-52 on Saturday in the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament.

Six state champions were crowned on Saturday at the girls state high school basketball tournament in Lincoln. The winners included Lincoln Pius, Crete, North Bend Central, St. Cecilia, Pleasanton and Wynot. Adams Central won the consolation game in Class C-1.

The Tri City Storm split a pair of games with Muskegon over the weekend. The Storm lost Friday’s game 4-1, but came back to grabbed a 4-3 victory on Saturday. The Storm will host Fargo this weekend.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> In men’s top 25 college basketball yesterday, 9th ranked Maryland beat 25th ranked Michigan 83-70, 16th ranked Michigan State got by 19th ranked Ohio State 80-69, 18th ranked Iowa lost to number 23 Illinois 78-76 and number 21 Houston downed Memphis 64-57.

NASCAR> Joey Logano won the NASCAR race yesterday at the Phoenix Raceway. Kevin Harvick was second followed by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer.