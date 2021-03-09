Local Sports 3-9-2021

Creighton is down three spots to number 17 in the latest AP Men’s College Basketball Poll. The Jays are 18-7 on the season. Gonzaga is still ranked number one followed by Baylor, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. Rounding out the top ten are Alabama, Houston, Arkansas, Ohio State and West Virginia. Purdue is tied for 20th.

Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott has been reinstated for all team activities following a one game suspension for racially insensitive comments he made to his players in late February. The decision allows McDermott to coach the Bluejays in this week’s Big East Tournament. Last week, McDermott said he twice used the word “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity following a loss to Xavier on February 27th. McDermott has been the head coach of the Bluejays since 2010.

Nebraska’s Sam Haiby captured second team All Big Ten honors yesterday. Haiby led the Huskers in scoring, assists and steals this year while ranking third on the team in rebounding. Teammates Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne were honorable mention. Bella Cravens earned Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week. The senior led Nebraska to a pair of sweeps at Illinois over the weekend, averaging 5.17 kills per set while hitting .315.

The boys state high school basketball tournament gets underway today in Lincoln with first round games in Class A at Pinnacle Bank Arena. At 1:30, top seeded Millard North will play Millard South followed by Lincoln Pius against Millard West at 4:00pm. The evening session will have Bellevue West against Lincoln East at 6:15pm followed by Omaha Creighton Prep against Papio South at 8:30pm. There will also be two first round games in Class B, top seeded Norris will play Blair at 9:00am this morning followed by Platteview against Elkhorn at 11:15am.

MILES> Les Miles is out as head football coach at Kansas, just three days after he was placed on administrative leave amid accusations of inappropriate behavior toward female students while he was the head coach at LSU. Miles had three years left on a five year contract that he signed with Kansas in November 2018. He was 3-18 in two seasons with Kansas, including an 0-9 record in 2020.

NFL> Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has agreed to a four year, 160 million dollar contract, with 126 million guaranteed. His 66 million dollar signing bonnus is the highest in NFL history. In five seasons, Prescott has a team record seven 400 yard passing games and 24 rushing touchdowns.

BB> Appalachian State has become one of the first teams to qualify for the NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament. The Mountaineers won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last night with a 80-73 win over Georgia State. It’s the first NCAA Tournament berth for Appalachian State in 20 years.