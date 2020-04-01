Local Sports 4-1-2020

Former Nebraska volleyball coach Terry Pettit is the first announced member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Class. Pettit coached the Huskers for 23 seasons from 1977 to 1999. He led Nebraska to 21 conference titles and the 1995 national championship. Pettit becomes the fourth coach to be enshrined in the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame, joining football coaches Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne and men’s gymnastics coach Francis Allen. Five student-athletes in the 2020 class will be announced over the next three weeks.

Two former Nebraska football coaches have joined the staff at Northern Iowa. Joe Ganz will serve as the team’s wide receivers coach and Shawn Watson will be the quarterbacks coach. Ganz threw for 35-hundred 69 yards for Nebraska as a senior in 2008 and later became a graduate assistant for the Huskers. Watson served as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2006-2011. The well traveled Watson has now worked for nine different schools, Illinois, Miami, Southern Illinois, Northwestern, Colorado, Nebraska, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

Creighton freshman Jalen Windham has entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 inch shooting guard played in 16 games for the Bluejays this season and averaged 2.6 points per game.

It was another big day for simulcasting for the Fonner Park races yesterday. Race fans across the nation bet an all time high of 2.8 million dollars on the nine races. Racing resumes today with a first race post time at 4:00pm.

The organizer of the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island will be hosting a similar event at Hastings College on December 19th. Tino Martinez says the event will help fill the gap in some schedules for area teams. The five games will tip off at noon with Sandy Creek playing Amherst. The other games will feature Doniphan/Trumbull playing Yutan, Kearney Catholic will battle Waverly, Grand Island Central Catholic will face Omaha Skutt and Adams Central will play Chase County.

Nebraska-Kearney head women’s golf coach Shawn Rodehorst has announced the signing of Allison Comer and Avery Mitchell. Comer is from Overland Park, Kansas, who won the Class 5A individual state title in 2019. Mitchell is from Gering. She is a two time state Class B medalist for the Bulldogs. Her efforts helped Gering place second each of the past two falls.

NFL> League owners have voted to expand the playoff field in the NFL from 12 teams to 14. In the new format, each conference will have an additional wild car berth. Only the top seed from each conference will receive a bye, leaving the remaining six teams per side to face off in the wild car round. Had the rule been in place for the past season, the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers would have made it into the postseason field. The change will take place for the 2020 season.

Veteran cornerback Tre Kirkpatrick has been cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. Kirkpatrick’s release comes as he was preparing to enter his third season of a five year, 52.5 million dollar contract that he signed with the club in 2017. He played in 99 career games for the Bengals, but was limited to just six games last year due to a knee injury that placed him on injured reserve. He had 302 tackles and ten interceptions as a member of the Bengals.