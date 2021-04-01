Local Sports 4-1-2021

Nebraska tight end Kurt Rafdal has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. The Indiana native saw just 15 snaps at tight end in 2020, after seeing 58 in 2019 and 162 in 2018. Rafdal found himself in a very crowded tight end room at Nebraska this spring, as the Huskers returned their top two players from a year ago in Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, and they added the nations top ranked high school tight end in Thomas Fidone, along with Norris product James Carnie this spring. With the extra COVID year, Rafdal would still have two years of eligibility remaining. In three seasons at Nebraska, Rafdal saw action in 26 games and caught six passes for 77 yards.

Creighton’s Christian Bishop has announced plans to transfer. Bishop averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game during his junior season with the Jays. He hit 68.1 percent of his field goals, which is second best in school history.

The Hastings College baseball team will play at Midland today. The Broncos will be looking to get back on track after losing four straight games to Doane over the weekend. Hastings is 5-15 on the season, 3-5 in the conference. The Warriors are 11-16 overall, 1-7 in the conference. First pitch will be at 4:00pm.

The Hastings College softball team will battle 16th ranked Morningside today at the Smith Complex. The Mustangs currently sit atop the conference standings with a 4-0 mark. They are 26-3 overall. The Broncos are 10-15, 2-2 in the GPAC. First pitch will be at 3:00pm.

The Nebraska-Kearney softball team split a pair of games with Metro State yesterday in Denver. The Roadrunners took advantage of five walks, two singles and two errors to beat the Lopers in the first game 4-2. UNK pounded out 17 base hits in the second game to beat the Roadrunners 9-1. The Lopers are now 10-17. They’ll play host to Missouri Southern State on Friday.

The Kearney baseball team lost to Papillion LaVista South 18-7 yesterday. The Bearcats are now 3-4 on the season and will play undefeated Lincoln East today at Memorial Field. In other action, the Adams Central baseball team will play at Central City/Fullerton/Centura today. The Patriots are 1-1 on the season. First pitch will be at 4:30pm.

MLB> The Major League baseball season gets underway today with 15 games. The Kansas City Royals will play Texas at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City. First pitch will be at 3:10pm. Catch the excitement of Royals baseball this year on “The Breeze,” KLIQ 94.5FM. Pre-game show begins this afternoon at 2:30pm.

The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal. The deal is the third largest based on total value in major league history, trailing only the deals for the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout ($426.5 million) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts ($365 million). Lindor is a two time Gold Glove winner. He is a career .285 hitter and has averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011. The Mets acquired him a blockbuster trade during the offseason.