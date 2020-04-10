Local Sports 4-10-2020

The Nebraska football team has the ninth toughest football schedule in the nation this year according to a study done by 247 Sports. The Huskers open the season with home games against Purdue, Central Michigan, South Dakota State and Cincinnati before playing on the road at Northwestern. The Huskers will also have games against Illinois and Rutgers before finishing the season with five potentially ranked opponents in Ohio State, Penn State, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. South Carolina has the toughest schedule this year, followed by Arkansas, Ole Miss, Auburn and USC. Rounding out the top ten are Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Nebraska and Georgia Tech.

The Nebraska football team has added another walk-on kicker to mix for the upcoming season. Ryan Novosel of Chicago announced his verbal pledge to the Huskers yesterday. Novosel made all 16 of his points after touchdown tries and all five of his field goal attempts last year at New Tier High School in Chicago. He becomes the fourth know walk on specialist to join the Huskers this offseason. Last year, Nebraska had six place kickers combine to hit just 12 of 20 field goal attempts.

The Creighton men’s basketball team has picked up a walk-on from just outside of Chicago. Sami Osmani is set to join the Creighton program this summer. Osmani finished his high school career as the all time leading scorer at Oak Lawn High School. He averaged 19.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

The head softball coach at Crete is resigning to take a sixth grade teaching position in Seward. Shawn Carr led the Cardinals to the Class B State Championship in 2017. They also qualified for the state tournament in 2018 and 2019.

Steve Meyer has resigned as teacher and head boys track coach at High Plains. Meyer has coached track and field in the High Plains communities of Polk and Hordville for the past 25 years. Meyer led High Plains to the Class D State Boys state title in 2016. He was an assistant coach on the Polk-Hordville staff when the girls won in 1988.

Earlier this week, Tom Tvrdy stepped down as the girl’s basketball coach at Seward.

NFL> The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans. Houston will send a 2020 second round pick to the Rams and a fourth round pick in 2022. In two seasons with the rams, Cooks caught 122 passes for 17-hundred 87 yards and seven touchdowns.