Local Sports 4-12-2021

The Nebraska baseball team remains in first place in the Big Ten standings after winning two of three games against Maryland over the weekend. The Huskers beat the Terps 14-3 yesterday. Shay Schanaman fanned a career high 11 batters over six-plus innings to pick up the win. The right-hander was helped by a Husker attack that pounded out 14 hits in the game. Nebraska is now 15-6 on the season and will play at Penn State on Friday.

The Nebraska volleyball team is in Omaha getting ready for the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers will play either Texas State or Utah Valley on Thursday at 2:30pm. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 2:00pm.

The Nebraska softball team took three of four games against Illinois over the weekend. The Huskers won yesterday 8-6. Nebraska is now 14-10 on the season and will play at Minnesota this weekend.

The Nebraska bowling team won their sixth NCAA title since 2004 and their eighth since bowling was elevated to a varsity sport at Nebraska in 1998 with a win over Arkansas State in the championship match on Saturday. The Huskers, who faced elimination after losing their opening match of regional play on Wednesday, responded with seven straight wins over four days to earn their first national title since 2015.

Creighton’s Damien Jefferson has announced his intention to declare for the NBA Draft. Jefferson will forego his additional year of eligibility with the Jays. He averaged 9.4 points in 87 games with the Bluejays.

The Hastings College baseball team stayed in contention for a berth in the GPAC Post Season baseball tournament by taking three games from Morningside over the weekend. The Broncos won Saturday’s doubleheader 8-0 and 9-3 before splitting two games yesterday. The Broncos took the first game 9-1, but dropped the nightcap 16-7. The two teams combined for 28 hits in the second game including two home runs hit out of the park at Duncan Field. Braden Smutz of Morningside hit one to center field in the seventh inning. Keaton Hoeke of Hastings hit one to left field in the same inning. Hastings is now 9-20 on the season, 7-9 in the conference. They’ll play at Dordt and at Briar Cliff this weekend.

The Hastings College softball team split a series with the College of St. Mary’s on Saturday. The Broncos won the first game 11-2, but dropped the nightcap 7-4. Hastings is now 11-20 on the season, 3-7 in the conference. They’ll play at Dordt on Friday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team beat Jamestown 2-1 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the GPAC Tournament. Hastings is now 11-3-1 and will play at Briar Cliff in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The Hastings College football team wrapped up spring practice by dropping a 48-0 decision to Benedictine on Saturday. The Broncos got outgained in the game 494-88. Hastings had just 12 yards rushing. Johnny Zamora completed 7 of 18 passes for 65 yards. The Broncos were 0 for 15 on third down conversions.

Three teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference will play in the NAIA Football Championship series that gets underway on Saturday. Morningside will play Carroll of Montana, Northwestern will host Dickinson State and Dordt will play at Grandview.

The Tri-City Storm posted a 3-1 home victory over the Lincoln Stars Saturday night at the Viaero Center to complete a two game weekend sweep. Tri City has now won eight games in a row. They’ll play host to Des Moines on Friday.

The Hastings High baseball team will play Kearney today at Duncan Field. The Tigers are 8-4 on the season after beating Norfolk 6-0 on Saturday. The Bearcats are 7-8. First pitch will be at 4:30pm. We’ll have the game on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM and on ESPN Tri-Cities and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm.

Adams Central dropped two games at the Mount Michael Triangular on Saturday. The Patriots lost to Elkhorn North 8-7 and to Mount Michael 11-7. Adams Central is now 2-4 and will play at Seward on Tuesday.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 yesterday when the White Sox misplayed a bunt in the tenth inning. Greg Holland pitched two innings of relief to pick up the win. Kansas City is now 4-3 on the season and will begin a ten game homestand tonight with a game against the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

GOLF> Hideki Matsuyama made history on Sunday as the first male golfer from Japan to win a major championship. Matsuyama closed with a one over par 73 to win the Masters by one stroke.

NASCAR> Martin Truex Junior won the NASCAR race yesterday at Martinsville. Chase Elliot was second followed by Dennny Hamlin, Williams Byron and Kyle Larson.