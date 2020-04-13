Local Sports 4-13-2020

Former Nebraska men’s basketball player Jervay Green announced over the weekend that he will be transferring to the University of Pacific, where he likely will have to sit out next season due to the transfer rules. Green averaged 8.2 points per game for the Huskers last season, but was suspended for a number of games for violating team rules. He played for Western Nebraska Community College in 2018 and averaged 23.6 points per game. Pacific finished third in the West Coast Conference last year behind Gonzaga and Brigham Young. They finished 23-10 overall, 11-5 in the conference.

Nebraska volleyball player Megan Miller has announced that she is transferring to Northwestern. Miller was a sophomore in 2019 and has played as a defensive specialist each of the previous two seasons. She played in every set during the 2019 season, and finished the season with 246 digs and 24 ace serves. Nebraska will return its entire starting lineup and 12 players overall from the 2019 team that finished 28-5 and ranked 5th in the final American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.

Creighton guard Ty-Shon Alexander has made it official. He’s declaring for the NBA draft. Alexander was third in the Big East Conference this year in scoring averaging 16.9 points per game. He was second in free throw shooting and sixth in three point shooting.

Meanwhile, two other Creighton guards have found new homes. Senior Davion Mintz is headed for Kentucky and freshman Jalen Windham has committed to Ball State.

Whitney Brown of Northwest and Morgan Maly of Crete have been invited to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All Star Girls Basketball game scheduled for July 20th at Lincoln North Star. Kelly Cooksley of Broken Bow will be the head coach of the Red team. He’ll be assisted by Jeff Rump of Lincoln Southwest. Bob Hayes of Ponca will be the head coach of the Blue team. His assistant will be John O’Connor of Bennington.

Longtime boys basketball coach Dave Oman appears to be ready to hang it up. Oman finished his 50th season as a head coach with Centura in 2019, but sat out last winter when Centura decided it wanted the boy’s basketball coach on staff as a full time teacher. Oman is eighth on the career Nebraska boy’s basketball coaching list with 583 victories. He led Norfolk and Grand Island to Class A state tittles during his career. Oman has also coached at Table Rock, Wilber Clatonia and Doniphan/Trumbull.

NFL> Drew Brees appears to have his second career lined up. The New Orleans Saints quarterback has agreed to join NBC Sports as a football analyst when his playing days are over.