Local Sports 4-13-2021

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has announced the hiring of Kurt Joseph as Director of Men’s Basketball Strength and Conditioning. Joseph comes to Lincoln after spending two-plus seasons as an assistant strength coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. Joseph has also worked as a weight room assistant for the New York Knicks and was a volunteer assistant strength coach at Long Island University Brooklyn.

The MIAA has announced the official bracket for the 2021 MIAA Spring Volleyball Tournament to be played this Friday and Saturday at Washburn University in Topeka. Nebraska-Kearney will be the number one seed in the North Division and will face the winner of the Newman/Pittsburgh State game on Friday at 3:00pm. Central Missouri will be the number one seed in the south division. In the last NCAA volleyball championship season in 2019, UNK was the national runner up with a 38-1 record winning its fourth straight MIAA regular season championship.

The Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team won the Wildcat Classic yesterday at the Wayne Country Club. The Lopers finished with a two day total of 624, their ninth best total in the schools history. Augustana finished second with a 632. Faviola Gonzalez of UNK was the medalist with a six over par 150.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team was slated to play Briar Cliff today in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals but due to GPAC and COVID-19 protocols, the Broncos will forfeit. This will send Briar Cliff to the conference championship. Hastings is sitting at No. 23 in the latest NAIA Top 25 poll and will now wait and see if an at-large bid is in its future for the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championships. That selection show is set for Monday, April 19 at noon. In the other semifinal game today, Northwestern is at Morningside.

Five teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference will play in the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament that gets underway on Saturday. In the first round, Jamestown will host St. Mary’s of Kansas, Trinity Christian will play at Northwestern, Mayville State of North Dakota is at Midland, Dordt will host Mid America Nazarene of Kansas and Concordia will play at Xavier of Louisiana.

The Hastings High baseball team took advantage of three Kearney errors to beat the Bearcats 5-0 last night at Duncan Field. Brayden Mackey was the wining pitcher. He gave up five hits while striking out five. Lucas Wegner took the loss. Luke Brooks and Trevor Sullivan had two hits apiece for the Tigers. Reese Bober had two hits for the Bearcats. Hastings is now 9-4 on the season and will play at Columbus today. Kearney is now 7-9 and will host Grand Island today. In other action today, Adams Central will play at Seward. The Patriots are 2-4 on the season.

In boys high school soccer yesterday, Lincoln High got by Grand island 2-1. In girls soccer, Columbus Scotus rolled past Northwest 10-1 and Grand Island beat Lincoln High in a shootout 3-2.

Theislon Anderson has been named the new head volleyball coach at Kearney High, taking over for Jessica Day. Theison was the head volleyball coach at Ravenna from 2015 to 2017. He’s currently the head men’s volleyball coach at Morningside College in Sioux City.

ROYALS> The Los Angeles Angels beat the Kansas City Royals last night 10-3. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NFL> New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman has announced his retirement. The 34 year old Edelman helped the Patriots win three championships and was the MVP of Super Bowl 53. Edelman was limited to six games last season because of a chronic knee injury. He spent his entire 12-year career with the Patriots and ranks second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions, behind only Jerry Rice’s 151. Edelman caps his career in second place on the all-time Patriots chart for receptions with 620, behind only Wes Welker, who had 672. He is fourth on the team’s career receiving yards list with 68-hundred 22.

NBA> Stephen Curry became the all-time points leader in Golden State Warriors history last night scoring 53 points as the Warriors beat Denver 116-107. Curry passes the all time mark of 17 thousand 783 points set by Wilt Chamberlain.