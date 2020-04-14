Local Sports 4-14-2020

There won’t be a spring game for the Nebraska Football team this year, so the Huskers are turning to a video game instead. Nebraska will hold a virtual spring game at 1:00pm on Saturday, the same time the real game was suppose to be held before it was canceled due to the coronavirus. The teams will be comprised of legendary Husker football players and fans can watch on Facebook, Twitter or Twitch. The game will incorporate audio from the Husker Sports Radio Network. Nebraska is also encouraging fans to wear red and celebrate the game at home, sharing pictures on social media.

Raquel Orozco of Nebraska has been named the Division I Bowler of the year from the National Tenpin Coaches Association. Orozco becomes the 10th Husker bowler to be chosen as the Bowler of the Year and the ninth since the program earned varsity status. She is Nebraska first National Collegiate Bowler of the year since Lizabeth Kuhlkin in 2015. Orozco posted a team high average of 211.9 in 46 games this past season, an average that ranks ninth on Nebraska’s single season chart.

Former Hastings College standout Nick Broz has accepted the head coaching position at Cozad, replacing Drew Danielson, who took the job at Hastings High. Broz has spent the past ten seasons at Bridgeport compiling a record of 166-78 with two state tournament appearances. This season, Bridgeport fell one win shy of getting back to Lincoln, falling to Doniphan/Trumbull in the district final.

The all time winningest coach in boy’s high school basketball history is calling it quits after 47 years as a head coach. Duane Mendlik has compiled a record of 694-387. Mendlik has spent the last 12 seasons at Wisner-Pilger after spending his first 35 years at Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

The Tri City Storm has named Karl Linden the organization’s Director of Skill Development. Linden most recently served as the Head of Skill Development and Associate Head Coach of the selects Hockey Academy at South Kent School in South Kent, Connecticut. He worked alongside Ryan Ward, who recently was hired as Director of Player Development for the Storm.

NFL> Christian McCaffrey has agreed to a four year contract extension with the Carolina Panthers that will pay him around 16 million dollars per year. The deal will make McCaffrey the highest paid running back in NFL history. Ezekiel Elliot was previously the highest paid running back in football after he signed a contract worth 15 million dollars per year last offseason with the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey had 23-hundred 92 yards of total offense last year with 19 touchdowns.

NASCAR> Kyle Larson’s primary NASCAR Cup Series sponsors announced they would terminate their relationships with him after he used the N-word on an IRacing live stream on Sunday. McDonald’s and Credit One Bank are pulling out of agreements with Chip Gnassi Racing. IRacing is a realistic simulator that drivers have been using during the cornonavirus pandemic to entertain NASCAR fans. Larson was competing in the game among racing pals on a live Twitch broadcast when he used the slur.