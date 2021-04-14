Local Sports 4-14-2021

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is picking up a transfer from Oregon. Jaz Shelley will be the third Australian to join the Huskers. Due to NCAA COVID allowances, Shelley will have two years of eligibility remaining. She hit a school record ten three pointers in a game in 2019. During the 2020-2021 season, she averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and one steal while starting 11 games. The other Australians on the team are Issie Bourne and Ruby Porter. Nebraska has lost one player from last year’s team, as Kate Cain has opted to turn pro after starting for four seasons.

Creighton junior Marcus Zegarowski is declaring for the NBA draft. Zegarowski was one of the top point guards in the nation, averaging a team leading 15.8 points per game. He becomes the fourth starter to leave Creighton since the Jays lost to Gonzaga in the NCAA regional semifinals. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA is allowing 2021 seniors to return next season. Sophomore Christian Bishop plans to transfer and seniors Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson have declared for the NBA draft. Seldom-used sophomore Jett Canfield also said he would transfer. The four starters accounted for 67% of the scoring during the Jays just completed 22-9 season.

Creighton is also losing two assistant coaches. Terrence Rencher is taking a similar job at Oklahoma State. Paul Lusk has left to take a job at Purdue.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team had to forfeit its Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game with Briar Cliff yesterday due to COVID issues. The Broncos are still hoping to gain an at large berth to the national tournament. The selection show is set for Monday. In the other semifinal game last night, Morningside beat Northwestern 3-2. Briar Cliff will play at Morningside for the championship on Saturday.

Columbus scored four runs in the first inning and that’s all they needed to beat the Hastings High baseball team 4-2 yesterday in Columbus. Luke Brooks was the losing pitcher. He went just 2 1/3 innings and gave up four runs and three hits. Brooks walked four and struck out none. The Tigers had just four hits. Hastings is now 9-5 on the season and will play at Bellevue East on Tuesday.

The Adams Central baseball team lost to Seward 10-4 yesterday. The Patriots are now 2-5 and will play host to Fairbury on Thursday.

In other action, Kearney beat Grand Island 8-2.

The Hastings High boys soccer team won their first game of the season with a 1-0 victory over North Platte yesterday. In the girls game, North Platte beat the Tigers 7-0.

Elsewhere in boys play, Columbus Scotus got by Kearney Catholic 2-1 in a shootout, Kearney edged Lincoln Southeast 1-0 in a shootout and York blanked Columbus Lakeview 2-0. In girls soccer, Columbus Scotus beat Kearney Catholic 2-0 and Kearney defeated Lincoln Southeast 3-1.

ROYALS> Royals catcher Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off of third base with the bases loaded for the final out in the ninth inning helping the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 last night. Danny Duffy pitched one hit ball over six innings. Perez had two hits and an RBI. The same two teams will play at 1:10pm this afternoon. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri Cities beginning with the pre-game show at 12:30pm.

NFL> The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a one year contract with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Connor. Connor went to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after rushing for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 55 passes that season for 497 yards and a touchdown in 13 games.