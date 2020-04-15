Local Sports 4-15-2020

Sam Francis, a two sport star for the Huskers in the 1930’s has been announced as the fifth member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Hall of Fame class. Francis was a decorated member of the football and track and field teams from 1934 to 1937. As a fullback on the gridiron, Francis was the 1936 Heisman Trophy runner-up. He was also one of the top shot putters in the world during his Husker career. The final member of this year’s class will be announced later today.

The Tri City Storm has announced the signing of President of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Anthony Noreen to a two year contract extension that runs through the 2023-2024 USHL season. Noreen is entering his fourth season with the organization and was named the 2018 USHL Coach of the Year following the second Anderson Cup Championship season in team history.

The softball and volleyball rosters have been announced for the Nebraska Coaches Association All Star games this summer. In softball, Bill Heard of Gretna will coach the Red team while Rich Eber of Seward will head up the Blue team. Jodie Schuller of Alma will coach one of the volleyball teams. The other team will be coached by Vicki Power of Lincoln Christian. Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jensen Rowse of Minden, Madison Schuller of Alma and Addison Wood of Kearney will be among the players participating. The volleyball game is set for July 21st at Lincoln Northstar. The softball game will be played on July 22nd at Bowlin Stadium.

Fonner Park in Grand Island will be racing again today with no fans in the stands. First race post time will be at 4:00pm this afternoon.

BIG TEN> Five star forward Isaiah Todd has decommitted from Michigan and will look to play professionally next season. Todd, who plans to sign with an agent, won’t play college basketball in 2020-21. Todd attended World of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina last year and is ranked number 13 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class.

NCAA> Five major football conference commissioners have asked the NCAA to relax requirements to compete in Division I for four years, including the minimum number of sports a school must sponsor. The request comes amid financial concerns caused by the coronovirus. A letter from the commissioners of the American Athletic Conference, Mountain West, Mid-American, Sun Belt and Conference USA asked for temporary relief from financial aid requirements, along with average football attendance. The letter came to light the same day the University of Cincinnati of the AAC announced it was dropping its men’s soccer program to cut costs. Old Dominion of the Conference USA is cutting its wrestling program.