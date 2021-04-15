Local Sports 4-15-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team will play Texas State today in the NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The Bobcats beat Utah Valley yesterday 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22. Texas State played 38 regular season matches this year, more than any team in the country, spread over both the fall and spring and posted a 30-8 record. They won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in November for the third year in a row. The Huskers are the number five overall seed, but have not played a match in 19 days. First serve will be at 2:30pm. We’ll have the match on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 2:00pm.

The season is over for the Creighton volleyball team. The Jays lost to Morehead State in the opening round of the tournament yesterday. Morehead State won the match 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 15-13. Creighton ends the season 12-4.

The Nebraska baseball team will play at Penn State this weekend. The Huskers lead the Big Ten Conference standings with a 15-6 mark. They have won 10 out of their last 12 games. The Nittany Lions are 8-13. Friday’s game gets underway at 5:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 4:30pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1 FM .

Nebraska has put in a bid to host an NCAA Baseball Regional this year. Normally the regional sites are determined after conference tournaments are completed, but because of the pandemic, sites this year will be predetermined. Each of the 16 sites will host four teams to begin the post season tournament. Nebraska last hosted a regional in 2008. They’ve been on the road for regionals in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Former Nebraska kicker Barret Pickering has found a new home. Pickering is committed to South Alabama. He played for the Huskers before leaving the program before the start of the 2020 season. Pickering was one of six kickers Nebraska used in 2019. He made 3 of 5 field goals and connected on all ten of his extra point tries. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

The Adams Central baseball team will play in the Twin River Triangular today with Fairbury. The Patriots are 2-5 on the season.

Kearney Catholic has named Sydnee Tidwell the next head coach of the Stars softball team. Tidwell graduated from Nebraska-Kearney and played softball for the Lopers for four years. She’s been coaching for the Central Nebraska softball organization since 2019.

ROYALS> Salvador Perez homered, doubled and drove in two runs yesterday to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Brad Keller went 5 2/3 innings and gave up one run and four hits. He struck out five and walked one. Kansas City is now 6-4 on the season and will host Toronto tonight beginning at 7:10pm. Pre-game show begins at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

MLB> Chicago White Sox left hander Carlos Rodon threw his first no hitter of his career last night in an 8-0 win over Cleveland. Rodon threw 114 pitches to complete the gem. It’s the second no hitter in the major leagues this season, coming five days after San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove tossed the first no hitter in franchise history against the Texas Rangers.

NCAA BB> Arizona has hired former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its next head men’s basketball coach. Lloyd has been at Gonzaga since 2000. Cincinnati has named former North Carolina-Greensboro coach Wes Miller as its next head coach. Miller has been at North Carolina-Greensboro for 10 seasons.