Local Sports 4-16-2020

Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch has been announced as the sixth and final member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame class. Crouch is set to join volleyball player Jordan Larson, bowler Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea, basketball star Maurtice Ivy, football and men’s track and field standout Sam Francis and volleyball coach Terry Pettit in the 2020 class. The Nebraska football team finished with a 55-9 record in Crouch’s five seasons on campus from 1997 to 2001. Crouch passed for nearly five thousand yards and rushed for more than 37-hundred yards in his career.

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg unveiled the Huskers spring recruiting class yesterday. The five-member class features graduate transfer Kobe Webster, junior college transfers Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen and Division I transfers Kobe King and Trey McGowens. All five players possess Division I experience and have combined for 28-hundred 47 points, 807 rebounds, 536 assists and 242 steals in their collegiate careers. Nebraska lost their last 17 games of the season and finished 7-25 last season.

Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams has announced that three new players will be joining the program for the 2020-2021 season. The group includes graduate transfer MiCole Cayton, junior to be Bella Cravens and sophomore to be Nailah Dillard. They’ll be joining incoming freshmen Ruby Porter, Annika Stewart and Whitney Brown as the newest Huskers on the roster this fall.

Former Nebraska wide receiver Jaron Woodyard will play his final season of college football at Marshall. He signed with Nebraska in the 2018 recruiting class, but played sparingly because of struggles to learn the Huskers playbook. He red shirted last season and had one catch for ten yards in 2018.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team has some help on the way. The Broncos have signed 6-1 guard Jared Mattley of Papio South and 6-1 guard Ben Juhl of Des Moines. Mattley averaged 17.3 points and 5.6 assists per game for Papio South last year. He hit 48% from the field. Juhl is a transfer from Minnesota-Crookston, who averaged 8.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season. Juhl hit 40% of his field goals and 45% from three point territory. The Broncos previously signed Dylan Richman of Lexington, who is the all-time leader in assists for the Minutemen. .

This year’s Shrine Bowl football game has been postponed because of the coronavirus. This year’s event was scheduled for June 6th in Kearney. Shrine Bowl officials are looking at July 11th or the 18th as possible make up dates if conditions warrant. The Shrine Bowl has been played every year since 1959.

Duncan Field will host the 2021 Mid South American Legion Baseball Tournament. Hastings was scheduled to host the event for the second straight season this summer, but all eight regionals and the world series were canceled because of the cornovirus pandemic.