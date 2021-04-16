Local Sports 4-16-2021

Playing its first match in nearly three weeks, the Nebraska volleyball team showed little sign of rust in a dominant sweep of Texas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament yesterday in Omaha. The Huskers trailed in only one rally during the 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 victory. Madi Kubik paced the Huskers with a match high 13 kills. Lauren Stivins had 10 kills. Nebraska is now 15-2 will play Baylor in the Regional semifinal on Sunday at 1:30pm. Pre-game show begins at 1:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230 AM and 104.1FM.

The Nebraska baseball team will play at Penn State this weekend. The Huskers are 15-6 on the season. The Nittany Lions are 8-13. While Nebraska’s offense is second in the league with 32 home runs, Penn State’s pitching staff has allowed just 13 homers, the third fewest in the conference. Today’s game gets underway at 5:00pm. We’ll have it on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM beginning with the pre-game show at 4:30pm.

The Nebraska softball team has a four game series at Minnesota this weekend. The two teams will play a single game today and Sunday and will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The Huskers are 14-10 on the season.

One of the top three-point shooters in Creighton history will not be returning to the team in 2021-2022. Mitch Ballock has signed with an agent and will pursue pro opportunities. Bullock ranks number three on the school’s 3-point chart behind Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge. He hit 38.9 percent of his three point tries last season. Bullock is the fifth starter who will not take advantage of another season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic. Marcus Zegarowski, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney have declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and Christian Bishop plans to transfer.

The Hastings College baseball and softball teams will be on the road this weekend. The baseball team will play at Dordt tomorrow and at Briar Cliff on Sunday. The softball team will play at Dordt today and at Northwestern on Saturday.

Briar Cliff dropped a 2-0 decision to Lindsay Wilson of Kentucky yesterday in the opening round of the NAIA National Soccer Tournament. Concordia had to forfeit their game with Keiser University because of COVID issues.

The Adams Central baseball team won a pair of games at the Twin River Triangular yesterday. The Patriots beat Twin River 15-6 and Fairbury 4-2. Adams Central is now 4-5 on the season and will play at Fairbury on Saturday.

At the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Lincoln yesterday, Grand island beat Lincoln High 11-1, Kearney beat Lincoln High 11-1 and Lincoln North Star got by Kearney 2-1.

In boys high school soccer, Grand Island beat Lincoln Pius 6-1, Kearney got by Norfolk 3-1 and York edged Northwest in a shoot out 4-3. In girls soccer, Aurora shut out Seward 5-0, Kearney blanked Norfolk 2-0, Pius rolled past Grand island 10-0 and Northwest defeated York 3-0.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals beat Toronto 7-5 last night. The Royals have won three straight and four of five to take over first place in the American League Central Division. The same two teams will play at 7:10pm tonight. Pre-game show will be at 6:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.