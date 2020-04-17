Local Sports 4-17-2020

The University of Nebraska will stream a video game simulation of a Red-White Spring game tomorrow, featuring rosters comprised of Husker football legends. The game will be available on the Huskers Facebook page, on Twitter and Twitch. The game will incorporate audio from the Husker Sports Network and will kickoff at 1:00pm. Eric Crouch will quarterback the white team. He’ll be joined by Johnny Rodgers, Ahman Green, Jeff Kinney and Cory Schlesinger. The defense will feature Willie Harper, Broderick Thomas and Ndamukong Suh. The Red team will consist of Tommy Frazier, Mike Rozier, Ameer Abdullah and Rex Burkhead. Grant Wistrom, Trev Alberts, Barrett Reud and Jason Peter will head up the defense. Nebraska’s spring game was cancelled because of the cornovirus pandemic.

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt has announced the signing of junior college transfers Jake Bunz and Koby Frank. Bunz is a left handed pitcher from Elkhorn South who spent time at Hutchinson Community College. Bunz was the ace on Hutchinson’s pitching staff as a freshman in 2019, going 8-1 with a 3.48 earned run average. Frank is a right handed pitcher, who spent the last two seasons at Eastern Oklahoma State Community College, compiling a record of 11-6 with a 3.33 era.

The Nebraska volleyball program has signed a fourth incoming freshman to its 2020 class. Keonilei Akana is a 5-9 defensive specialist from Hawaii. She joins blocker Kalynn Meyer, setter Annika Evans and middle blocker/opposite hitter Abby Johnson in the 2020 incoming freshman class. Akana totaled 378 kills and 403 digs as a senior and led her team to the state championship for a second time.

Creighton junior Denzel Mahoney has become the second Creighton Bluejay to declare for the NBA draft. Mahoney was the team’s third leading scorer last season, averaging 12 points per game. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, shot 83.8% from the foul line and made 35.8% of his 3-point tries. Mahoney could still return for his senior season. Earlier this month, junior Ty-Shon Alexander also declared for the draft. It’s unclear if Creighton’s top scorer will return.

Seward has hired two new basketball coaches. Beth Bohuslavsky will take over the girls program. She was a four time state tournament champion for the Bluejays from 2008-2012. She takes over for Tom Tvrdy, who stepped down earlier this month. Former Husker Trevor Menke will be the new head coach of the boy’s team. He played at Nebraska from 2010 to 2015. He is currently an assistant coach at Northwest.

Norfolk has hired Matt Shelsta as their new boy’s basketball coach. He has spent time at Norris and Elmwood Murdock.

The NAIA has awarded Columbus Georgia the NAIA Softball Championship in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The event has been held in Clermont, Florida for the past two seasons. Before that, Sioux City hosted the event in 2015 and 2016. Its the second time that Columbus has hosted the NAIA Softball National Championship. The city also hosted the event in 2013 and 2014.

NFL> Longtime Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is now the NFL’s second known player to have tested positive from the Coronovirus, joining Los Angeles Rams Center Brian Allen. Miller is currently resting at his Denver area home. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton also tested positive, but has since recovered.