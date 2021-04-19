Local Sports 4-19-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team swept Baylor 3-0 Sunday afternoon to advance to an NCAA Regional Final for the ninth straight year. The Huskers came from behind to win set one, 25-21. Nebraska never trailed in a 25-17 victory in set two, and the third set was tied at 14 before NU pulled away for a 25-19 win. All-American Lexi Sun led the Huskers serving up a career-high five aces, had five digs and led Nebraska with 12 kills on .345 hitting. Callie Schwarzenbach had three kills on seven swings and totaled a match-high five blocks. Madi Kubik added eight kills for Nebraska, while Kayla Caffey and Jazz Sweet had seven kills apiece. Nebraska will face Texas Monday afternoon at 1:30pm, pregame show begins at 1:00pm on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1FM. Texas beat Penn State 3-1 Sunday.

Nebraska Baseball swept Penn State in a 3 game series over the weekend. Finals for the games were 8-2, 11-2, and 5-2. The Huskers improved to 18-6 on the year. They posted their first road conference sweep since 2019 and finished the weekend in first place in the Big Ten. The Huskers return to action on Friday, April 23, as Nebraska begins a three-game series at Michigan State.

Junior Anni Raley and senior Tristen Edwards each hit two-run homers to power the Nebraska softball team to a 6-4 upset of No. 24 Minnesota in the series finale Sunday in Minneapolis. The win improved NU to 15-13 on the year. It kept Nebraska from being swept on the weekend and snapped a 14-game losing streak to the Gophers. Nebraska returns to Lincoln for its final homestand of the season. The Huskers will host Wisconsin in a four-game series next weekend, followed by a four-game home series against Maryland.

The Hastings College baseball went 1-3 over the weekend. Hastings split games Saturday at Dordt. The Broncos won 3-1 in the first game, but lost 8-7 in 11 innings in the nightcap. Hastings lost both games of the doubleheader against Briar Cliff on Sunday. The Broncos lost game one 4-1 before dropping game two 9-4. Tino Zach scored the only HC run in game 1 when he blasted a home run over the center field fence. Ryder Ghidotti finished game 2 going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored while Race Traynor finished 2-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored. Hastings falls to 10-23 on the year and will be back in action Saturday hitting the road to take on Dakota Wesleyan with first pitch set for 1:00 p.m. in Mitchell SD.

The Hastings College softball team dropped a doubleheader at Northwestern on Saturday. Game 1 was cut short to 6 innings by the run rule as the Red Raiders won 12-4. Game 2 was closer but Hastings still fell 5-3. Hastings falls to 12-23 (4-10) on the year and will be back in action Friday April 23 as Dakota Wesleyan comes to town with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. at the Smith Softball Complex.

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team swept Central Oklahoma and downed Northwest Missouri State in five sets to win the MIAA Spring Tournament Saturday evening in Topeka, Kansas. This event concludes the 2020/2021 season for the Lopers. With the NCAA canceling the Championships back in the fall, this spring didn’t officially count. UNK posted a 16-3 mark in 2021

UNK Softball split with NW Missouri State Sunday. UNK won game 1 9-8, NW Missouri took game 2 11-9. UNK’s home stand continues next weekend with games against Northeastern State and Rogers State.

The Kansas City Royals beat Toronto 2-0 Sunday to get their first series win over the Blue Jays since 2017. Salvador Perez’s 2-run homer in the 7th broke the scoreless tie and was all that was needed for KC to get the win. Perez also hit a walk-off homer to win the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. After three weeks of the regular season, the Royals are 9-5, have yet to lose a series, and are atop the American League Central. Kansas City begins a 3-game home series against Tampa Bay tonight. Pregame at 6:30pm, first pitch at 7:10pm on The Breeze 94.5.