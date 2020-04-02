Local Sports 4-2-2020

Kevin Asher, who guided the St. Cecilia boys basketball team to four state championships is stepping down to take a job as a teacher and boys basketball coach at Wood River. Asher has been the head coach of the Bluehawks for the past 11 years, compiling a record of 231-80. He returns to the school where he taught and coached from 2004 to 2008. Wood River finished 9-14 last year and hasn’t had a winning season since they went 21-5 during the 2014-2015 season.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced last night that extracurricular activities have been canceled statewide through May 31st because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning there will not be a spring sports season for Nebraska high schools. Rickets says Nebraska schools are to operate without students in their buildings through May 31st. The decision wipes out the season for high school baseball, boys golf, soccer, girls tennis and track and field.

Volleyball standout Jordan Larson is the second member of the 2020 University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame Class. Larson is the first of five student-athletes in the 2020 class to be recognized. Volleyball head coach Terry Pettit was announced as the first member of the 2020 Class earlier this week. The Huskers went 127-8 during Larson’s career with a national championship in 2006 and a runner up finish in 2005. Larson was a three time All-American and finished with 16-hundred kills, 14-hundred 10 digs and a school record 186 aces.

Nebraska volleyball led the nation in attendance during the 2019 season. The Huskers had 155,531 fans for 19 home matches, an average of 8,186 fans per match. It’s the seventh straight year Nebraska has led the nation in attendance. Nebraska was one of three Big Ten teams in the top five, Wisconsin came in at number two, Hawaii was third, Minnesota fourth and Texas was fifth. Meanwhile, Nebraska-Kearney led Division II with an average of 956 per match. This was the 15th time the Lopers led the country since 1998, but the first since 2013. Creighton finished 22nd in Division I with an average of 1,970 per match.

Fonner Park in Grand Island has extended live horse racing without fans through April 29th. A two week trail period of running on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday ended yesterday with race fans across the nation wagering 2.7 million dollars on the races. As other tracks around the nation canceled racing, Fonner became one of just a handful or tracks still running, which help the mutual handle.

ROYALS> Royals baseball is back. The Kansas City Royals will air Royals Playback, a replay of some of the top games from the last decade on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday through the end of April Tonight’s game will feature Game Five of the 2015 World Series. You can catch it beginning at 7:00pm on ESPN Tri-Cities.

GOLF> The 2020 Open Championship scheduled for Royal St. George in July has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made after Wimbledon announced the cancellation of their tennis tournament. Its the first time the Open has been canceled since World War II.