Local Sports 4-2-2021

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is reportedly on a long list of preliminary candidates the PAC-12 conference is working through as it looks for a new commissioner. The 70 year old Moos is listed along with former XFL executive and West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck and current West Coach Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. Moos has a long history with the conference, having served as the athletic director at both Washington State and Oregon. Moos’ contract at Nebraska runs through December 31, 2022. Moos has plenty of reasons to stay at Nebraska. He’ll make 1.15 million dollars this year and 1.2 million dollars in 2022. Plus he is due a 1.25 million dollar retention bonus if he is still employed by Nebraska at the end of his contract.

The Nebraska football team picked up its second commitment in the class of 2022 yesterday when Victor Jones Junior of Orlando, Florida committed to the Huskers. Jones had other offers from Arkansas, West Virginia, Central Florida, Kentucky and Cincinnati, among others. In his first two seasons in high school, Jones has 63 catches for one thousand-65 yards.

The Nebraska baseball team will play at Illinois this weekend. The Huskers are 11-4 on the season. The Fighting Illini are 7-8. Tonight’s game begins at 6:00pm. We’ll have it on ESPN Tri-Cities 1550AM and 92.7FM beginning with the pre-game show at 5:30pm.

The Nebraska softball team will play a four game series at Rutgers this weekend. The Huskers are 9-7 on the season, but they have won six of their last eight games. Rutgers is 3-13.

The Hastings College baseball team dropped a pair of games to Midland yesterday in Fremont. The Warriors won the first game 10-7. Camden Brichacek had two hits. Trent McMullin and Casey Ohnoutka had home runs. Devin Wagoner was the losing pitcher. Midland won the second game 8-0. Ryder Ghidotti and Race Traynor had two hits apiece. Traynor was the losing pitcher. Hastings is now 5-17 on the season, 3-7 in the conference. They’ll play at Mount Marty this afternoon. First pitch will be at 1:00pm.

The Hastings College softball team lost two games to Morningside yesterday, 5-2 and 7-3. The Broncos are now 10-17, 2-4 in the conference. They’ll play host to Midland on Wednesday.

The Tri-City Storm opened a three game road trip with a 5-1 win over Des Moines last night. The Storm will play at Sioux Falls tonight and tomorrow night.

Aurora made it official yesterday. Former St. Cecilia coach Kevin Asher will take over the Huskies boy’s basketball team. Asher spent last year at Wood River.

In high school baseball yesterday, Central City/Fullerton/Centura beat Adams Central 10-0. The Patriots are now 1-2. Lincoln East defeated Kearney 14-4. The Bearcats are now 3-5. Ralston beat Lincoln Northeast 12-2. The Rams are now 7-1 and will play Hastings High this afternoon at Duncan Field. First pitch will be at 4:30pm. We’ll have the action on KHAS Radio 1230AM and 104.1 FM and platteriverpreps.com beginning with the pre-game show at 4:15pm.

In boys high school soccer, Grand Island shut out Hastings 6-0. The Islanders are now 2-3. The Tigers are 0-5. In other action, York beat Northwest 3-1.

In girls high school soccer, Grand Island beat Hastings 1-0 in a shootout. The Islanders are now 1-6. The Tigers fall to 3-3. The Northwest girls blanked York 2-0.

ROYALS> The Kansas City Royals opened the season with a 14-10 win over Texas. Michael Taylor homered, drove in three runs and threw out two players at the plate from center field in his Royals debut. The same two teams will play tomorrow at 1:10pm. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30pm on The Breeze 94.5.

NCAA> The women’s Final Four will take place tonight in Indianapolis. In the first game at 5:00pm, South Carolina will play Stanford followed by Arizona and UConn at 8:30pm. In the men’s Final Four tomorrow, Houston will face Baylor at 4:15pm followed by UCLA and Gonzaga at 7:30pm.

After a 48 year coaching career, 70 year old Roy Williams is retiring. Williams has led North Carolina to three NCAA titles in his 18 seasons as head coach, compiling a record of 485-163. He also coached at Kansas, taking them to four Final Four appearances prior to leaving for his alma mater.