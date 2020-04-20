Local Sports 4-20-2020

The White team came from 16 points down to beat the Red team 60-57 in overtime in Nebraska’s virtual spring football game on Saturday. More than 20-thousand people watched the game online featuring rosters comprised of Husker football legends. The White team was led by quarterback Eric Crouch and running back Ahman Green. The second half plays were controlled by current Nebraska players Cam Taylor Britt and Wan’dale Robinson.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team is losing a player. Six-foot-two inch guard Charles Easley is transferring to South Dakota State. Easley walked on to the Husker program out of Lincoln Pius and played in 28 games this year, including four starts. He averaged 1.9 points per game. He had eight points and three steals in 16 minutes in a game against Indiana on January 18th. South Dakota State went 22-10 last season and finished second in the Summit League. Easley will be the third Nebraskan on the roster, joining Baylor Scheierman and David Wingett.

The state’s top football recruit in the 2021 class has committed to Minnesota. Avante Dickerson of Omaha Westside was the nation’s number eight cornerback and the 93rd best player in the class according to 247 Sports. Dickerson had more than two dozen Division I scholarship offers including one from Nebraska.

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed former Husker Cethan Carter to a one year contract. Carter originally signed with Cincinnati in 2017 as a free agent. He has played in 31 career games in the NFL. Carter caught two passes for 13 yards and one touchdown last season. He spent the 2018 season on injured reserve. In his four seasons at Nebraska, Carter caught 59 passes for 744 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaylyn Agnew has become the first player from Creighton to be selected in the WNBA draft. Agnew was picked number 24 overall by the reigning league champion Washington Mystics. Agnew led the Jays with 20.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She also dished out 3.3 assists and had one block per game. She ranked first in the nation in free throw shooting at 95 percent and made her last 52 tries from the stripe.

Fonner Park in Grand Island is seeking an extension of its current racing schedule. Fonner is one of only five tracks in the nation still racing because of the cornavirus pandemic. The track has been running without fans in the stands since March 23rd but the daily mutual handle is averaging 2.8 million dollars. The original racing schedule was slated to end on April 29th. The proposed schedule would begin May 4th and run through May 31st. The Nebraska State Racing Commission will consider the proposal on Wednesday.

The Tri City Storm has locked up the services of their mascot “Stormy” for the forseeable future. Stormy has agreed to a contract extennsion through the 2023-2024 season. Stormy was introduced as the teams first mascot in March of 2000. The team has also announced a two year contract extension with the President of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Anthony Noreen.

NASCAR> William Byron won the virtual NASCAR racing event at Richmond Raceway yesterday holding off Timmy Hill. Matt DiBenedetto showed up for the race in a giraffe costume, but was parked after causing two crashes. Jimmy Johnson manually disconnected his simulator rather than wait out late race repairs. Kevin Harvick ate his lunch from the seat of his rig as he was in a 20-minute hold for repairs.