Local Sports 4-20-2021

The Nebraska volleyball team has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers lost to Texas Monday afternoon in Omaha in 4 sets, 22-25, 25-19, 15-25, 21-25. Nebraska had nine service aces, its second-highest total of the season. But The Huskers’ .171 attacking percentage was their second-lowest mark of the season.

Texas advanced to the NCAA Semifinal with the win, while Nebraska ended its first-ever spring season with a 16-3 record.

Seniors Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet, Lauren Strivrins, and Hayley Densberger will have to decide if they want to come back next year and use the extra year of eligibility granted to athletes because of the pandemic. Coach John Cook says those meetings will happen in the upcoming week.

In the other Elite Eight games, Washington beat Pittsburgh in 5 sets. Wisconsin also needed 5 sets to eliminate Florida. And Kentucky swept Purdue . So the Final Four matches are Washington vs. Kentucky Thursday at 6:00pm followed by Wisconsin vs. Texas.

The Hastings High baseball team will play at Bellevue East today. The Tigers are 9-5 on the season, the Chieftains are 6-11. First pitch is at 4:30.

Adams Central will host Crete this afternoon at 4:30pm. The Patriots hold a 4-5 record coming in to today. Crete is 3-9

Grand Island baseball travels to Lincoln today for a game at Pius X.

The Kearney High baseball team lost to Millard North 13-3 in 5 innings Monday. The Bearcats next play on Thursday, hosting Creighton Prep in a doubleheader.

Arkansas leads the new NCAA Top 25 baseball poll. Vanderbilt is second followed by Texas, Mississippi State, and Texas Tech. Rounding out the top 10 are Tennessee, Louisville, TCU, East Carolina, and Notre Dame. Michigan is 23rd, the only Big Ten team in the top 25

The Kansas City Royals fell to Tampa Bay 4-1 Monday night. Despite the loss, KC pitcher Danny Duffy reached the milestone of 1,000 career strikeouts. Game 2 of the 3-game series is tonight. Pregame show at 6:30pm, first pitch at 7:10pm on The Breeze 94.5.