Local Sports 4-21-2020

Former Nebraska football player Jaylin Bradley was arrested over the weekend for second degree domestic assault. Bradley made a brief appearance in Lancaster County court yesterday and posted a 10-thousand dollar bond to get out of jail. Bradley signed with the Huskers in 2017 but has played sparingly. He left the team in January and has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Jockey Armando Martinez rode three winners yesterday as Fonner Park in Grand Island continued its live racing schedule without fans. The track had a mutual handle of 2.4 million dollars. Another mandatory payout of the Dinsdale Pick 5 Jackpot is on tap for today with a carry over of 360-thousand dollars. First race post time will be at 4:00pm.

NFL> The San Francisco 49ers could be big players at this weeks NFL Draft. The team is looking to trade either of their first round picks at numbers 13 or 31 for more picks later in the draft. As it stands now, the 49ers have the two first round picks and then will not pick again until the 5th round with the 156th pick. The NFL draft gets underway on Thursday.

Former Baltimore Colts linebacker Mike Curtis has died at the age of 77. Curtis was drafted with the 14th overall pick as a fullback for the Colts in 1965 and eventually moved to linebacker, where he was a four time Pro Bowler. He also played for Seattle and Washington and finished with 25 career interceptions.

COLLEGE> Louisville point guard Darius Perry is transferring to Central Florida. Perry will have one season to play for the Golden Knights. He’s on track to graduate from Louisville next month. Perry averaged 5.2 points and 2.5 assists per game this season. Central Florida is coached by former Duke guard Johnny Dawkins. They finished 16-11 last season.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra is making some cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Louisville is cutting 15 percent from its sports budgets and is furloughing some employees. Earlier this month, the AD announced 10 percent pay cuts for head coaches and senior staff, including himself and is forgoing 300-thousand dollars in bonuses. The department aims to trim 15-million dollars from the 2020-2021 budget.

MLB> Alex Rodriquez and Jennifer Lopez are looking for partners to help buy the New York Mets. The team is valued at 2.6 billion dollars. Former player Derek Jeter currently owns a piece of the Miami Marlins. Magic Johnson is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.