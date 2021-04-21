Local Sports 4-21-2021

Hastings High baseball beat Bellevue East 10-3 on the road Tuesday. Hastings improves to 10-5 and will host Waverly on Thursday and Grand Island on Friday.

Adams Central came from behind to beat Crete 5-4 Tuesday night at Duncan Field. AC was able to score 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th and final inning to complete a come-from-behind effort. Lucas Gabriel was the winning pitcher for Adams Central who has now won three games in a row. The Patriots travel to Maxwell for a doubleheader on Thursday.

The Hastings High soccer teams both lost to Columbus Tuesday afternoon. The Girls fell 2-0 to the Discovers in a game where Hastings didn’t get a shot at the goal. HHS goalkeeper Summer Parnell stopped 22 of 24 shots. The HHS Boys got down early in a 6-1 loss to Columbus. Brandon Solis scored the only Tiger goal. Hastings travels to Northwest for games Thursday.

The Hastings College men’s soccer team will play Spring Arbor University in the NAIA Tournament on Thursday in Marshall Missouri. The Broncos will not have played in 11 days after bowing out of the GPAC tournament semifinals because of COVID-19 protocols. The winner advances to play Missouri Valley-Rio Grande on Friday.

The Kansas City Royals lost to Tampa Bay 14-7 Tuesday night. It was a slugfest at a freezing Kauffman stadium. The Royals shaky pitching allowed the Rays to build up a lead that KC could never overcome. The 2 consecutive losses mean the Royals will lose their first series of the seasons and are now 9-7 on the year. Game 3 of the 3-game series is tonight. Pregame show at 6:30pm, first pitch at 7:10pm on The Breeze 94.5.